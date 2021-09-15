“My role is to be patient": Sanders bringing along newcomers as he settles into Year 3

“We’re very young right now and inexperienced at wideout,” Gundy said. “The same issue at Cowboy back.”

After a stint in COVID-19 protocols kept him out in Week 1, Sanders is settling back in for his third year under center with the Cowboys, this time surrounded by a collection of fresh faces diving head first into the deep end. As he seeks to regain his own form, Sanders feels it’s his job to keep a calm demeanor while the newcomers around get up to speed.

“My role is to be patient,” Sanders said.

Return timelines for OSU’s injured veterans are unclear, meaning the Cowboys will be rolling with the freshman receivers and Cowboy backs who are still learning the offense, at least in the near term.

Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn spoke postgame Saturday about increasing practice reps in order to bring the skill players along; he and Gundy have each knocked down the idea of simplifying the offense as a solution.

For his part, Sanders sees his role as leading from his spot at quarterback.

On Wednesday, he spoke about maintaining a tone of positivity around his green teammates, and coaching them toward steady improvement — getting “1% better, 2% better” and building confidence with every rep.