“My role is to be patient": Sanders bringing along newcomers as he settles into Year 3

STILLWATER — Spencer Sanders isn’t perfect.
Oklahoma State’s quarterback knows he’s capable of an errant throw, like the one Tulsa’s Justin Wright intercepted and returned for a 55-yard touchdown on Saturday. He knows he sometimes coughs up the football, too, like he did at the end of a 43-yard run in the fourth quarter of the 28-23 win over the Golden Hurricane, prompting one of the few critiques Mike Gundy had from Sanders’ performance.
“I’d like for (Spencer) to not fumble the ball,” the Cowboys head coach said Monday. “He needs to do a better job with ball security.”
Sanders knows he’s far from flawless, and as OSU’s redshirt junior works with the likes of Jaden Bray, Bryson Green and Austin Jarrard — among the young Cowboys who have been thrust into hefty roles early on — he wants them to know that too.
“Sometimes we may have a little errors, and that’s fine,” Sanders said Wednesday. “That’s okay. I don’t always deliver the perfect pass. I don’t always have the perfect read. And that’s what I tell them. I’m not a perfect quarterback, so I’m not expecting you to be perfect.”
Injuries to wide receivers Tay Martin and Braydon Johnson have translated into immediate roles for Bray, Green and fellow freshman John Paul Richardson in the season’s opening weeks. Similarly at Cowboy back, Logan Carter’s absence has elevated redshirt junior Braden Cassity and Jarrard, a transfer, with each holding little experience in the OSU offense.
“We’re very young right now and inexperienced at wideout,” Gundy said. “The same issue at Cowboy back.”
After a stint in COVID-19 protocols kept him out in Week 1, Sanders is settling back in for his third year under center with the Cowboys, this time surrounded by a collection of fresh faces diving head first into the deep end. As he seeks to regain his own form, Sanders feels it’s his job to keep a calm demeanor while the newcomers around get up to speed.
“My role is to be patient,” Sanders said.
Return timelines for OSU’s injured veterans are unclear, meaning the Cowboys will be rolling with the freshman receivers and Cowboy backs who are still learning the offense, at least in the near term.
Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn spoke postgame Saturday about increasing practice reps in order to bring the skill players along; he and Gundy have each knocked down the idea of simplifying the offense as a solution.
For his part, Sanders sees his role as leading from his spot at quarterback.
On Wednesday, he spoke about maintaining a tone of positivity around his green teammates, and coaching them toward steady improvement — getting “1% better, 2% better” and building confidence with every rep.
“We’ve got a bunch of young guys out there,” he said. “And you’ve got to think when they have a mistake or do something where the first thing they think to do is drop their head, my job is to pick them up.”
There were plenty of drop-their-head moments against TU. Dropped passes. Failed third-down conversions. Missed assignments. Gundy lamented them all afterward.
On the sidelines in the immediate aftermath of those mistakes, though, are the moments Sanders feels he can step up.
He stated Wednesday and showed on Saturday that he’s not perfect; the likes of Bray, Green and Cassity aren’t, either. It's why a short memory and eyes on the road ahead are part of the mentality Sanders is keeping as the players around him learn their parts.
“Young guys. you don’t really punish,” Sanders said, “You don’t tell them ‘It’s OK, you’re young,’. You just tell them ‘let's go get it the next play’, because once that play's over, it’s over.”