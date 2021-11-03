Multiple reports: NCAA denies OSU appeal, Cowboys ineligible for postseason play this season

STILLWATER — The NCAA has denied Oklahoma State men’s basketball’s 17-month old appeal of a postseason ban stemming from violations committed by former assistant coach Lamont Evans, leaving the Cowboys ineligible to compete in postseason play in 2021-22, according to multiple reports.

OSU will hold a press conference with head coach Mike Boynton and Athletic Director Chad Weiberg at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Cowboys were handed three years of probation and a one-year postseason ban in June 2020 after the NCAA Committee on Infractions found that Evans accepted bribes to push players from OSU and South Carolina to particular agents. Evans was sentenced to three months in prison in 2019.

The Cowboys were also hit with scholarship reductions through the 2022-23 academic year, among other recruiting limitations.

OSU filed an immediate appeal on the postseason ban in June 2020. No decision came from the NCAA during the 2020-21, allowing the Cowboys to compete in postseason play including the Big 12 and the NCAA Tournaments.

OSU continued to wait on a decision from the NCAA on its appeal into the 2021-22 preseason.