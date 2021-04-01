Multiple Cowboys showcased their talents during OSU pro day

There is no in-person NFL Combine this year, which makes this year’s pro days even more important for college athletes.

Oklahoma State held its pro day Thursday morning, and head coach Mike Gundy said the pro day setting allows for NFL scouts to get a closer look at the players. All 32 NFL teams were represented to watch OSU athletes work out.

“With all of the NFL teams in attendance today, we had approximately 12 young men that were working out,” Gundy said. “And I would agree that they’re going to get a much better look than if it was in a combine setting.”

Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is the highest-rated NFL prospect for OSU. Several mock drafts have the 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman going in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Jenkins bench-pressed 36 reps of 225 pounds, which would have ranked third overall in the 2020 NFL Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.96 seconds and completed the L-drill in 7.72 seconds. Those marks were personal bests for Jenkins. He also posted a 4.66 in the 20-yard shuttle and a 32.5 inch vertical.

Jenkins had talks with his coaching staff coming into the 2020 season about getting more mean and aggressive on the field. He said he took that personally.