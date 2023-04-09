STILLWATER — For the third time this week, Oklahoma State loses a starter to the transfer portal.

The Cowboys’ 7-foot-1 center Moussa Cisse intends to enter the transfer portal, with the move is expected to become official Monday morning. Cisse still possesses two years of eligibility.

Cisse spent two seasons with OSU after transferring from Memphis, where he was a five-star prospect heavily recruited by Penny Hardaway. Because he’s transferred one before, Cisse will need a NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility at his next school.

“After speaking with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Cisse wrote in a Twitter post. “I appreciate all the love and support the Cowboys fans gave me. My journey continue and God’s in control.”

In those two years, Cisse garnered Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors as a sophomore, and was on track to contend for the award this season until a left ankle injury suffered on Jan. 2 against West Viriginia led to him missing considerable time.

Cisse averaged 6.8 points and eight rebounds in 32 games this season.

Cisse joins forward Kalib Boone and guard Avery Anderson III in the portal.

What is means for OSU

Cisse’s departure is the second for OSU’s frontcourt, and the Cowboys are now down one of OSU’s most dynamic defensive players in the Big 12.

Between Boone and Cisse in the portal and reserve forward Bernard Kouma graduating, the only OSU forward from this season who has the possibility to return in Tyreek Smith, who is yet to make a decision.

Several weeks ago, OSU coach Mike Boynton discussed the team’s intentions to dip into the transfer portal this offseason, and the clear-cut need for experienced forwards appears to be a primary goal.

OSU also is bringing in a hefty freshman class of forwards, highlighted by four-star recruit Brandon Garrison from Del City.