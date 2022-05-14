Morgan Day, Oklahoma State top Sooners to claim first conference title since 1995

OKLAHOMA CITY — In the hours before Saturday’s Big 12 Softball Championship game, Oklahoma State’s Morgan Day got a reminder on her phone telling her exactly where she was one year earlier on the same date.

Day still played for Illinois State on May 14, 2021. She went seven innings in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals that afternoon. But the Redbirds suffered a loss and Day’s senior season came to an end.

Fast forward 365 days; the Cowgirls’ right-hander stepped out of the bullpen and into a tie game at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday afternoon. In front of Day were the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. On the line: a conference tournament title.

Thrust onto the biggest stage of her career, Day shoved. She allowed one run on three hits over five innings and carried OSU to its first conference tournament title since 1995 in a 4-3 win over the Sooners in eight innings.

“That’s why I came to Oklahoma State,” said Day, who used her extra season of availability to join the Cowgirls in 2022. “I don’t care who it was that we played in the championship game. Whoever it was, I think we just kind of had that look today and that feel as a team that we were going to come in and win. We were going to take it.

“There was just a different feel with this team today.”

Day (11-4) largely held OU in check, conceding only a fifth-inning home run to OU’s Jocelyn Alo, and OSU (41-12) took the decisive lead in extra innings on Kiley Naomi’s bases-loaded walk to claim the 2022 Big 12 Softball Championship in only its second win over the Sooners (49-2) in 33 meetings.

Runs batted in by Cowgirls Hayley Busby and Taylor Tuck drew the Cowgirls level after the Sooners’ two-run third inning, and the teams traded runs in the fifth, Alo’s 25th home run of the year countering Chyenne Factor’s RBI bunt single. And with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning, Naomi drew the four-pitch walk off OU’s Nicole May and brought home the winning run.

In the bottom half, after extending the game with a throwing error, Naomi fielded the ground ball off the bat of Sooners third basemen Jana Johns and fired to Busby at first to seal the win.

“When they hit to (Naomi), I knew the game was over,” Factor said.

With the win, the Cowgirls are now a likely lock to host both NCAA Regional and Super Regional action at Cowgirl Stadium when postseason play resumes on Friday.

OSU arrived at Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday riding five consecutive losses to end the regular season. Their road to Saturday’s title began with a 2-0 win over Kansas before Friday’s turbulent 6-1 victory against Texas. In OU’s second defeat of the season, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski secured his most significant piece of silverware in seven seasons in Stillwater.

“It’s just a trophy to collect dust,” he said. “To me, it’s the memories that these kids have. We’re an elite team. We’re an elite program. I think we’ve proven that. It’s just another feather in our cap. But we’re going to wake up tomorrow and I’m going to be the same guy.”

Kelly Maxwell started in the circle with a plan, according to Gajewski, for the redshirt junior left-hander to pitch three innings in the title game. Maxwell retired six of the seven batters she faced across the first and second innings before the Sooners got to her in the third inning, pushing across two runs on Tiare Jennings' RBI single and an error from OSU second baseman Brianna Evans.

But after Day replaced Maxwell in a 2-2 game in the bottom of the fourth, the door closed. For a second straight game, Day did not allow a walk and finished with Alo’s shot to left field as the only blemish in her outing, holding OU to its lowest run total since its 4-2 loss at Texas on April 16.

“I felt like we were starting to get on Maxwell,” Sooners coach Patty Gasso said. “I really credit Day. I think she did a good job. I felt like we were trying to be heroic. I felt like our swings were trying to get too big. Saw a lot of fly balls today, which is something we needed to change. We just adjusted a little too late.”

With her performance, Day was named the tournament's most outstanding player. Her Big 12 Championship star turn arrived in the late stages of an unfamiliar season.

In an OSU rotation featuring Maxwell and fellow transfer Miranda Elish, Day featured primarily in midweek starts and out of the bullpen in conference play this spring. A workhorse ace in four seasons at Illinois State, her 86 innings pitched mark in 2022 was a career low.

But in Elish's absence from the circle since April 24, Day emerged again as a dominant presence, delivering her latest masterpiece Saturday.

"Maybe she’s been our hidden gem," Gajewski said. "But I don’t think she’s been hidden to us. We’ve known this."

OKLAHOMA STATE 4, OKLAHOMA 3 (8)

Oklahoma State;000;210;01;--;4;8;2

Oklahoma;002;010;00;--;3;7;1

Maxwell, Day (4) and Tuck; May, Trautwein (5) and Hansen. W: Day (11-4). L: Trautwein (16-1). HR: OU, Alo (25). RBI: OSU, Factor (27), Naomi (19) Busby (17) Tuck (14). OU, Jennings (68), Alo (62).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.