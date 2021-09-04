 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri State at OSU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
0 Comments

Missouri State at OSU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Missouri State at OSU

6 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KFAQ-1170

Records: Season opener for both

Online: http://okla.st/osutunein

Last meeting: OSU beat Missouri State 58-17 on Aug. 30, 2018

All-time series: OSU leads series 8-0

FOX23 James Aydelott’s forecast: Isolated storms; kickoff temp of 92°

FOUR DOWNS

1 Top Storyline

Defense first?

Uncharacteristic of Mike Gundy’s teams over the years, the Cowboys’ strength in 2020 was their defense. That may be the case once again for OSU in 2021. The Cowboys return eight starters on defense including the safety trio of Tre Sterling, Tanner McCalister and Kolby Harvell-Peel, as well as two-time reigning leading tackler Malcolm Rodriguez to a group that held opponents to 24.3 points per game and finished second in the Big 12 with 28 sacks last fall. Missing proven offensive playmakers such as Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace this fall, it’s the OSU defense Mike Gundy and Co. may lean on.

2 Key matchup

OSU defense vs MSU QB Jason Shelley

Bobby Petrino named the former Utah and Utah State quarterback as his starter earlier this week, and Shelley has experience playing on the biggest Pac-12 stages. Can he give OSU a scare at Boone Pickens? He faces a treacherous Cowboys secondary, though defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the rest of OSU’s faithful will have an eye on how Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Christian Holmes fare in their respective cornerback spots. Shelley’s composure and performance are crucial to any Missouri State hopes.

3 Player to watch

Dezmon Jackson

OSU’s redshirt senior running back has shined in his limited opportunities. Jackson rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns against Texas Tech last November and followed with a 118-yard, one score effort against TCU a week later. The Cowboys plan to spread carries evenly with among Jackson, LD Brown, Dominic Richardson and Jaylen Warren, but Jackson has proven an ability to take advantage of his chances.

4 Who wins and why

Missouri State is a decent team. Bears quarterback Jason Shelley started at Utah once. You know about Bears coach Bobby Petrino. This game should be dictated by OSU, however, specifically by an OSU defense that should thwart much of what Shelley and Petrino throw at them.

Cowboys 40, Bears 19

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News