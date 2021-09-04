Missouri State at OSU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Missouri State at OSU
6 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Records: Season opener for both
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Last meeting: OSU beat Missouri State 58-17 on Aug. 30, 2018
All-time series: OSU leads series 8-0
FOX23 James Aydelott’s forecast: Isolated storms; kickoff temp of 92°
FOUR DOWNS
1 Top Storyline
Defense first?
Uncharacteristic of Mike Gundy’s teams over the years, the Cowboys’ strength in 2020 was their defense. That may be the case once again for OSU in 2021. The Cowboys return eight starters on defense including the safety trio of Tre Sterling, Tanner McCalister and Kolby Harvell-Peel, as well as two-time reigning leading tackler Malcolm Rodriguez to a group that held opponents to 24.3 points per game and finished second in the Big 12 with 28 sacks last fall. Missing proven offensive playmakers such as Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace this fall, it’s the OSU defense Mike Gundy and Co. may lean on.
2 Key matchup
OSU defense vs MSU QB Jason Shelley
Bobby Petrino named the former Utah and Utah State quarterback as his starter earlier this week, and Shelley has experience playing on the biggest Pac-12 stages. Can he give OSU a scare at Boone Pickens? He faces a treacherous Cowboys secondary, though defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the rest of OSU’s faithful will have an eye on how Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Christian Holmes fare in their respective cornerback spots. Shelley’s composure and performance are crucial to any Missouri State hopes.
3 Player to watch
Dezmon Jackson
OSU’s redshirt senior running back has shined in his limited opportunities. Jackson rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns against Texas Tech last November and followed with a 118-yard, one score effort against TCU a week later. The Cowboys plan to spread carries evenly with among Jackson, LD Brown, Dominic Richardson and Jaylen Warren, but Jackson has proven an ability to take advantage of his chances.
4 Who wins and why
Missouri State is a decent team. Bears quarterback Jason Shelley started at Utah once. You know about Bears coach Bobby Petrino. This game should be dictated by OSU, however, specifically by an OSU defense that should thwart much of what Shelley and Petrino throw at them.
Cowboys 40, Bears 19