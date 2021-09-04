Missouri State at OSU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

FIRST DOWN
Story of the game — Illingworth offers enough in relief of Sanders
News that OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders was in Covid-19 protocol and out for Saturday’s season opener broke 90 minutes before kickoff. And as occurred on several occasions in 2020, Shane Illingworth was there in relief.
Oklahoma State’s 6-foot-6 sophomore made his third career start and guided the Cowboys to a 23-16 win despite a shaky second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Illingworth went 5-for-6 for 69 yards on OSU’s opening drive of 2021 and closed it out with a five-yard touchdown pass to Tay Martin that put the Cowboys on the board. He finished the game 22-of-40 for 315 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
The Cowboys’ touchdown-less second half will leave fans wondering about Sanders’ health, and just how soon the redshirt junior can return.
SECOND DOWN
Matchup that mattered — OSU defense vs Jason Shelley and the Bears
While Illingworth was able ultimately to steer OSU to a win, the offense fell flat in the second half and it was the defense that bailed it out in the victory.
The Cowboys limited the Bears to field goals for the first 56 minutes and 54 seconds before Jason Shelley’s eight-yard touchdown pass cut the OSU lead to 23-16 with 3:06 to play. Then that same defense bailed out LD Brown’s muff on the ensuing kickoff and got sacks on back-to-back plays to secure a narrow escape.
As they were able to so often in 2020, the Cowboys could rely on their defense in the opener.
THIRD DOWN
Game MVP — Tay Martin
Ever since the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl, Tay Martin has been viewed as OSU’s replacement to Tylan Wallace in 2021. Against Missouri State, he looked the part.
Illingworth targeted the former Washington State pass catcher 10 times, more than any other Cowboy, and Martin finished with 107 on six catches. He hauled five passes for 58 yards on the opening drive before the touchdown pass from Illingworth, and nearly had another touchdown reception in the fourth quarter that was overturned by review.
Mike Gundy and Co. are looking upon Martin to be their wide receiver No. 1. He delivered in Game No. 1.
FOURTH DOWN
What’s next – A visit from Tulsa
The Cowboys host Tulsa in Week 2 as the Hurricane seeks to recover from a 19-17 season-opening defeat to UC-Davis.
OSU hasn’t fallen to Tulsa since 1998 and carries a streak of eight straight wins over its in-state rivals into the contest. The Hurricane gave the Cowboys a scare in Stillwater a year ago. If Week 1 was any indication, they’ll struggle to replicate last season’s performance in 2021.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World