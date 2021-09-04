Missouri State at OSU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

FIRST DOWN

Story of the game — Illingworth offers enough in relief of Sanders

News that OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders was in Covid-19 protocol and out for Saturday’s season opener broke 90 minutes before kickoff. And as occurred on several occasions in 2020, Shane Illingworth was there in relief.

Oklahoma State’s 6-foot-6 sophomore made his third career start and guided the Cowboys to a 23-16 win despite a shaky second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Illingworth went 5-for-6 for 69 yards on OSU’s opening drive of 2021 and closed it out with a five-yard touchdown pass to Tay Martin that put the Cowboys on the board. He finished the game 22-of-40 for 315 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Cowboys’ touchdown-less second half will leave fans wondering about Sanders’ health, and just how soon the redshirt junior can return.

SECOND DOWN

Matchup that mattered — OSU defense vs Jason Shelley and the Bears

While Illingworth was able ultimately to steer OSU to a win, the offense fell flat in the second half and it was the defense that bailed it out in the victory.