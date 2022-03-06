Missouri ends OSU’s reign as Big 12 wrestling champions, OU finishes second

As one dynasty ends, another one continues.

Oklahoma State’s nine-year reign as Big 12 wrestling champion is over, as the Cowboys ended up finishing a disappointing fourth on Sunday at the BOK Center, despite crowning three individual champs.

Missouri, in its first year back in the Big 12 tournament, won the title with 131.5 points after going 1-3 in the final round. Oklahoma, which shared the championship with OSU last year, came in second with 113 points. Iowa State was third with 110 and Oklahoma State had 108.5 points.

With just one finalist (Willie McDougald placed second at 149 pounds), Oklahoma placed second primarily on the strength of its excellence in the consolation brackets, mostly on Saturday. The Sooners qualified nine wrestlers for the NCAA tournament in two weeks.

Oklahoma had placed nine into the consolation semifinals and those Sooners went 5-4 Sunday. Of those five consolation finalists, only Anthony Mantanona won his match to place third, at 174 pounds. And out of the four Sooners who ended up in fifth-place matches, only Joe Grello at 165 pounds won that bout.

“Obviously, the plan is to win the tournament,” said OU coach Lou Rosselli. “Sometimes you get derailed a little bit. When you get nine guys qualified, it’s a good run. I was a little disappointed in some things that happened, but overall, I’m pleased that the guys are fighting hard, they’re working hard out there to score points.”

Missouri was the last Big 12 team to win the tournament championship before Oklahoma State, taking it in 2012, before leaving the conference and joining the Mid America Conference for wrestling. The Tigers went on to claim the MAC championship every year since, making this their 11th consecutive conference title.

Missouri had the title clinched before the final-round session Sunday night, while Oklahoma was second with 113 points, Iowa State third with 106 and OSU fourth at 96.5. And while the Sooners didn’t gain any more in the final session when McDougald lost a close 2-1 decision to Oklahoma State’s Kaden Gfeller, the Cowboys moved up quite a bit.

With four finalists, Oklahoma State went 3-1 in the final round. Besides Gfeller, who won his second Big 12 title after winning as a freshman in 2019, the other OSU champions were Daton Fix at 133 pounds, his third individual Big 12 title in three years, and Dustin Plott at 174 pounds.

“I thought we had a pretty good day today, the final day,” Oklahoma State coach John Smith said. “We went 4-1 in the morning and 3-1 tonight, so it’s a good last day.”

Smith was already looking ahead to the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which occurs in two weeks.

“There’s more wrestling left,” Smith said. “We strive for All-Americans and national champions. I’d love to win the 10th one, but we didn’t. It didn’t materialize, it didn’t happen, needed a little bit more, needed a little bit of breaks, but I thought we had a good tournament overall.”

Fix, the former Sand Springs star who won four straight individual Class 6A state championships while going undefeated over his high school career, was a little disappointed he won his final with just a 5-2 decision.

“I started out pretty good, two takedowns in the first period, and then after that, not so great,” said Fix, who remains undefeated on the season with a 21-0 record. “I didn’t generate enough offense to score, really. No big deal, I scored enough points to win, but I want to score more points than that.”

For Fix, the focus now shifts to the NCAA Tournament in two weeks, when he will seek his first national title after finishing as a runner-up in each of his first two attempts.

“Right now, it’s back to training,” Fix said. “There’s not a day that goes by that I haven’t been thinking about March and winning that national title. It’s something that’s escaped me twice before and I don’t plan on letting that happen again.”

Plott, who placed fourth at the Big 12 tournament last year, won an exciting 4-3 decision in the final over Missouri’s Peyton Mocco after trailing 3-1 entering the third period. He needed a two-point takedown with 16 seconds left to claim the title.

“It’s really awesome,” Plott said. “Growing up in Oklahoma, I’d come to the Big 12 several times and it’s definitely been a goal of mine since I was little. It was great to have it happen, not really in the fashion that I’d like, I wrestled a little bit sloppy, but I got it done late.”

The Cowboys also had one third-place finisher, after Trevor Mastrogiovanni defeated OU’s Joey Prata 4-1 in the consolation final at 125 pounds. Prata held a 1-0 lead into the final moments when Mastrogiovanni scored a takedown and near-fall with four seconds remaining. But Mastrogiovanni, who placed fifth last year as a freshman, wasn’t happy with his final placing.

“It’s not what I want, I want to be first, but it’s an improvement from last year,” said Mastrogiovanni, who was still battling through an injured ankle. “I’m dealing with a little bit of issues, but in order to be a champ, it’s not an excuse. It’s not where I want to be. It’s cool to win, in the moment, I’m happy, but when I leave this tournament, it’s not where I want to be.”

Dakota Geer placed fifth at 184 pounds, mounting an impressive comeback from an 8-0 first period deficit to prevail 13-10 in the fifth-place match. Overall, Oklahoma State qualified six wrestlers for the NCAA tournament, with Geer expected to be a seventh one once at-large bid are handed out.