Miranda Elish, Kelly Maxwell lead OSU past North Texas and into softball Super Regional

STILLWATER — After erupting for 19 runs over the two previous outings, Oklahoma State found itself in a tight, low-scoring contest Sunday and proved that it could grind out a victory in a different type of game.

Miranda Elish snapped a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the sixth inning, and pitching ace Kelly Maxwell struck out 15 en route to her 10th shutout of the season, as Oklahoma State outlasted North Texas 2-0 in the NCAA Regional final at Cowgirl Stadium.

“It’s what you’ve got to do this time of year,” said OSU coach Kenny Gajewski. “I figured this game would be low-scoring. I didn’t think it would be 0-0 going into the sixth, but I knew that was going to be a tough deal. What I’m thrilled about, our kids, we’ve really been talking to them about sticking to a plan, and then maybe having to adjust the plan, and we’re really buying in. We’re really doing some good things. It’s been hard, it’s been frustrating, to kind of make some changes in the middle of a year, but I’m just proud of these kids.”

The Cowgirls (44-12), the Big 12 champions and No. 7 national seed, won their sixth straight game to advance to the Super Regionals next weekend against Clemson. They hope to reach the Women’s College World Series for the third straight season (after 2019 and 2021 — there was no competition in 2020 due to COVID-19).

Gajewski knows that these are the kind of games that Oklahoma State will need to win as it gets deeper into the postseason.

“I’ve been trying to get them to understand that if we don’t make some changes, we’re going to end up the same way that we’ve been,” Gajewski said. “We’re really good, we can out-athlete a lot of teams, but when we get down to those final 16, final 8, if we don’t have a plan, we’re in trouble. I felt like we were in total control, it was just a matter of time before we punched one through. When you have Kelly going and you have these types of hitters, we’re going to win a lot of games.”

OSU, which was designated as the road team, had managed only three hits when Elish cracked a shot over the right field wall to lead off the top of the sixth inning. Elish is happy to be able to still contribute offensively after a bicep injury that seems to have ended her season in the circle, where she has excelled with a 13-4 record, 128 strikeouts and 2.09 ERA.

“It’s just been awesome to still be able to hit, even with the injury,” said Elish, who was the Cowgirls’ DP in all three Regional games. “It was really tough, because over the last month, it’s been like, ‘Maybe I’ll be able to, maybe I’ll be able to,’ and I think we’ve kind of determined that it’s not going to happen. But maybe it still will, who knows? But I’m just trying to do whatever I can.”

Gajewski praised for Elish and her ability to persevere and provide leadership through this stretch of adversity.

“That was a monster hit; it’s one that will go down in the history books of just clutch, and that’s what she’s been here all along,” Gajewski said of Elish, a graduate student who arrived after spending her previous two seasons at Texas. “It’s been a roller coaster, just keeping her positive about the outlook. She wants to pitch so bad to help this team, and I’m really proud of her, because it’s hard when something gets taken away. She sets a really good example for our young hitters.”

After Elish’s home run, the Cowgirls put together a mini-rally, which nearly resulted in another run, but Sydney Pennington was tagged out at home plate when she tried to steal home after a wild pitch ricocheted hard off the back wall and bounced right back to catcher Kalei Christensen for the tag.

The Cowgirls added another run in the seventh when pinch-hitter Morgan Wynne’s ground ball couldn’t be fielded cleanly by North Texas shortstop Cierra Simon, allowing pinch runner Brianna Evans to score from second.

Other offensive contributors were Karli Petty, who had two doubles, and Pennington, who had two singles.

In the circle, Maxwell (18-4) turned in her second gem in three days, following her two-hit shutout in the Cowgirls’ Regional-opening 12-0 triumph over Fordham on Friday night. She didn’t walk anyone and surrendered just two hits — and one of them was a first inning popup that OSU second baseman Petty lost in the sun and dropped. Over the weekend, Maxwell didn’t allow a run, gave up just four hits, and piled up 25 strikeouts.

“Being able to throw my change-up today so effectively, I was able to offset them as hitters,” Maxwell said. “Being able to change speeds against tough hitters makes my job a lot easier.”

North Texas (37-16) won the Conference USA championship to reach the NCAA Regional for the first time in program history, and made it to the final after defeating Nebraska 3-0 in Saturday's elimination game.

