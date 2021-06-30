Mike Holder has left OSU athletics in great shape for Chad Weiberg

Holder has been a Cowboy since he first became a member of the OSU golf team as a freshman in 1966. He was an All-American golfer who eventually coached the golf team to eight national titles before becoming the AD. Holder said his friendship with the late Boone Pickens is what he is most proud of as an athletic director.

“We did a lot of things together and had a lot of fun in the process,” Holder said. “I miss him every day.”

Pickens donated over $600 million to OSU and is the reason for the top-notch Boone Pickens Stadium. His $165 million donation to OSU athletics in 2006 is the biggest donation in the history of NCAA athletics.

Greenwood said Holder’s ability to establish strong relationships and gain the confidence of donors was the key to executing the vision he had for the school’s athletic facilities.

“Through his stewardship, the personal connection and quite frankly his business acumen, he’s a very smart man and he knew how to gather up the forces and gather a one lead donor like Mr. Pickens, who was the dream man,” Greenwood said. “He made it all happen and said if we all join forces we can make and do what we need to do. Just to think of the transformation even in the last 10 years it’s just an absolute showcase.”