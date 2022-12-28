Mike Gundy threatens reporter's access for postgame question about potential staff changes

PHOENIX — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy didn’t like a question from a reporter after the Cowboys’ 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl late Tuesday.
Asked whether he anticipates making any staff changes — something many expect following a disappointing 7-5 season — Gundy responded, “Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?”
When the reporter said no, Gundy said: “Then why would you ask?” After the reporter said it was his job to ask questions, Gundy replied: “Then I might have to cut you out.
“Don’t be an ass. That’s people’s lives. That’s people’s families. Don’t mess with people’s families. Let’s do this the right way.”
Gundy looked toward a media-relations staffer and said: “You with me on this? It’s not fair to people’s families, man.”
When a moderator attempted to conclude the news conference, Gundy continued: “I’m not mad about the game. I just don’t like ignorance.”
The reporter, Marshall Scott from Pistols Firing, has covered the Cowboys for several seasons. He posted about the exchange on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
“I understand (Gundy’s) unwillingness to speak on the topic, and I hope, in time, he understands I was just trying to do my job in asking the question,” Scott wrote. “I’ve had time to reflect on the exchange, and while I think it was a fair question, I wonder if it was the correct time or place.
“That’s something I need to ponder more about. I’ll continue to learn through this.”
Gundy has had his share of heated moments with the media during his 18 seasons as head coach, most notably delivering “The Rant” in 2007 in response to a column published in The Oklahoman. In 2018, he threatened to ban reporters if they asked his players about the transfer of one of their teammates.
Oklahoma State finishes the season 7-6, the Cowboys' lowest mark since 2018 and the first bowl game loss by OSU since 2019.
A season that began with so much promise continued its downward trajectory with a 24-17 loss in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl late Tuesday, the Cowboys’ fifth defeat in six games.
OSU finishes the season 7-6, the lowest mark since 2018 and only the fifth time under Mike Gundy the Cowboys have finished with that record. Tuesday night’s game was also the first bowl game loss by the Cowboys since 2019.
On the strength of a 258-yard run game, the Badgers ball-controlled the Cowboys to another loss.
In Luke Fickell’s first game as the Badgers’ head coach, Wisconsin held on to finish a 7-6 season with a 24-17 victory over Oklahoma State at …
The ending of Mike Gundy’s press conference got extra frosty when he was asked about the potential of making any staff changes.— Ben Hutchens (@Ben_Hutchens_) December 28, 2022
