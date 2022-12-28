 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Gundy threatens reporter's access for postgame question about potential staff changes

  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy didn’t like a question from a reporter after the Cowboys’ 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl late Tuesday.

Asked whether he anticipates making any staff changes — something many expect following a disappointing 7-5 season — Gundy responded, “Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?”

112722-tul-spt-emigcolumn osuwestvirginia

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy looks across the field during a stoppage in play in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

When the reporter said no, Gundy said: “Then why would you ask?” After the reporter said it was his job to ask questions, Gundy replied: “Then I might have to cut you out.

“Don’t be an ass. That’s people’s lives. That’s people’s families. Don’t mess with people’s families. Let’s do this the right way.”

Gundy looked toward a media-relations staffer and said: “You with me on this? It’s not fair to people’s families, man.”

When a moderator attempted to conclude the news conference, Gundy continued: “I’m not mad about the game. I just don’t like ignorance.”

The reporter, Marshall Scott from Pistols Firing, has covered the Cowboys for several seasons. He posted about the exchange on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“I understand (Gundy’s) unwillingness to speak on the topic, and I hope, in time, he understands I was just trying to do my job in asking the question,” Scott wrote. “I’ve had time to reflect on the exchange, and while I think it was a fair question, I wonder if it was the correct time or place.

“That’s something I need to ponder more about. I’ll continue to learn through this.”

Gundy has had his share of heated moments with the media during his 18 seasons as head coach, most notably delivering “The Rant” in 2007 in response to a column published in The Oklahoman. In 2018, he threatened to ban reporters if they asked his players about the transfer of one of their teammates.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

