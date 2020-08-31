Mike Gundy says Spencer Sanders has grown as a QB and as a leader

The Cowboys are going to need that competitive grit out of Sanders if they want to compete for the Big 12 title. Gundy anticipates that Sanders will have a better understanding of concepts and reading defenses than he did a year ago. He said it’s hard to predict the total upside for Sanders right now but he has the qualities it takes to be a good quarterback.

“I know that he’s highly competitive which is the most important aspect of being a good college quarterback,” Gundy said. “He’s not scared which is the second most important in being a good college quarterback, and he continues to develop in the throwing game. His ability to run the football is going to always be there. As he understands defensive structures and how to distribute the ball in our offense, he should continue to get better over the next couple of years.”

Sanders has several offensive weapons at his disposal starting with last year’s leading rusher Chuba Hubbard. Receiver Tylan Wallace is back from his season-ending knee injury and fifth-year senior Dillon Stoner has proven to be reliable. Redshirt junior Braydon Johnson is primed for a breakout year and graduate transfer Dee Anderson has joined the OSU receiving group.

OSU is scheduled to host Tulsa for the season opener on Sept. 12 and Sanders likes how things are currently going with his receivers.