Mike Gundy says Spencer Sanders has grown as a QB and as a leader

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders won Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year after setting an OSU single-season freshman record of 2,065 passing yards last season.
Sanders showed his potential to be a talented quarterback but also experienced some growing pains along the way. Ball security became a problem for Sanders halfway through the season but head coach Mike Gundy feels confident in the progress he’s made this offseason. Sanders is further along now than he was at this point last year, Gundy said during a teleconference call with media on Monday.
“His ability to protect the ball in the pocket will be very important,” Gundy said. “We all know the difference in turnovers and non-turnovers. We drill him and we continue to work him and his experience should benefit him in that area.”
Sanders was locked in a highly anticipated quarterback battle with Hawaii transfer Dru Brown last offseason. The starting quarterback wasn’t announced until hours before the season opener and both quarterbacks were splitting practice reps during fall camp.
Gundy said this offseason is a much smoother process for Sanders because he is no longer splitting reps. Sanders entered this offseason with no questions about the starting role and has grown into a better leader.
“I think he’s developing into a leader on our football team,” Gundy said. “Because he’s a returning starter he understands our culture (and) day-to-day operation within our program. The players respect him because of his competitive nature. He’s a little different than he was at this time last year.”
The Cowboys are going to need that competitive grit out of Sanders if they want to compete for the Big 12 title. Gundy anticipates that Sanders will have a better understanding of concepts and reading defenses than he did a year ago. He said it’s hard to predict the total upside for Sanders right now but he has the qualities it takes to be a good quarterback.
“I know that he’s highly competitive which is the most important aspect of being a good college quarterback,” Gundy said. “He’s not scared which is the second most important in being a good college quarterback, and he continues to develop in the throwing game. His ability to run the football is going to always be there. As he understands defensive structures and how to distribute the ball in our offense, he should continue to get better over the next couple of years.”
Sanders has several offensive weapons at his disposal starting with last year’s leading rusher Chuba Hubbard. Receiver Tylan Wallace is back from his season-ending knee injury and fifth-year senior Dillon Stoner has proven to be reliable. Redshirt junior Braydon Johnson is primed for a breakout year and graduate transfer Dee Anderson has joined the OSU receiving group.
OSU is scheduled to host Tulsa for the season opener on Sept. 12 and Sanders likes how things are currently going with his receivers.
“I feel like chemistry with my receivers is pretty good,” Sanders said. “I feel like we’re all on the same page. We’re all moving toward the same goal.”
Watch now: OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders speaks to the media recently
OSU football No. 15 in AP Poll: Here's how past seasons ranked in the preseason poll fared
2020 preseason ranking: No. 15
2017 preseason ranking: No. 10
2016 preseason ranking: No. 21
2013 preseason ranking: No. 13
2012 preseason ranking: No. 19
2011 preseason ranking: No. 9
2009 preseason ranking: No. 9
2003 preseason ranking: No. 24
1985 preseason ranking: No. 16
1977 preseason ranking: No. 20
1945 preseason ranking: No. 14
Frank Bonner ll
918-581-8387
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2