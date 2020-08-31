Mike Gundy says Spencer Sanders has grown as a leader, freshman Brennan Presley will have impact this season

Oklahoma State is less than two weeks away from hosting its season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 12. Head coach Mike Gundy spoke with the media for nearly 20 minutes on Monday to discuss the Cowboys.

Here are a few highlights from Gundy’s availability:

Spencer Sanders has grown as a leader

Sanders is entering his second season as OSU’s starting quarterback, and Gundy said he is developing into a leader on the team.

“Because he’s a returning starter he understands our culture, day-to-day operation within our program,” Gundy said. “The players respect him because of his competitive nature. He’s a little different than he was at this time last year.”

Brennan Presley’s immediate impact

Freshman Brennan Presley has had a solid fall camp to this point. Gundy praised the 5-foot-8, 165-pound receiver from Bixby High School for his attitude and willingness to compete. Gundy said he anticipates Presley will be a factor on offense and special teams this season.