Mike Gundy says Spencer Sanders has grown as a leader, freshman Brennan Presley will have impact this season

Oklahoma State is less than two weeks away from hosting its season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 12. Head coach Mike Gundy spoke with the media for nearly 20 minutes on Monday to discuss the Cowboys.
Here are a few highlights from Gundy’s availability:
Spencer Sanders has grown as a leader
Sanders is entering his second season as OSU’s starting quarterback, and Gundy said he is developing into a leader on the team.
“Because he’s a returning starter he understands our culture, day-to-day operation within our program,” Gundy said. “The players respect him because of his competitive nature. He’s a little different than he was at this time last year.”
Brennan Presley’s immediate impact
Freshman Brennan Presley has had a solid fall camp to this point. Gundy praised the 5-foot-8, 165-pound receiver from Bixby High School for his attitude and willingness to compete. Gundy said he anticipates Presley will be a factor on offense and special teams this season.
“He’s a young player that’s a little further along than other freshmen because he competes,” Gundy said. “He goes out every day. He’s not concerned with total number of reps. You can get him 200 reps and he’s going to continue to fight and compete. He likes to play the game of football and he has a tremendous attitude. Those are really key ingredients in a freshman being able to compete early in their career.
Alex Hale at kicker
The Cowboys need to replace Matt Ammendola at kicker and the two choices are Alex Hale or Jake McClure. Gundy is leaning more toward Hale to replace Ammendola.
“Our kickers up to this point have practiced really well,” Gundy said. “I think that Alex Hale has got the nod right now in the PAT-field goal department. But I’ve been pleased with our special teams and our battery with punting and kicking up to this point.
Gundy also said he will know who the backup quarterback to Sanders will be by next week.
