Mike Gundy, OSU agree to new perpetual five-year rollover contract
  • Updated
OSU Football (copy)

The Cowboys have not missed a bowl game under Mike Gundy since the former OSU quarterback’s first season in charge in 2005

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Oct. 11, 2021 video. Cowboys head coach talks about staying at same program for so long ahead of facing Texas, which hired Steve Sarkisian since last season. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State has agreed to a new contract with Mike Gundy that will keep the 17th-year head football coach in Stillwater on a perpetual five-year rollover contract, the school announced Friday morning.

Terms of the recurring deal will be released at a later date. The contract has been approved by the OSU A&M Board of Regents.

“I am appreciative to athletic director (Chad) Weiberg for his commitment and confidence in our football program, as well as our entire athletic department,” Gundy said in a statement. “I also want to thank president (Kayse) Shrum and the Board of Regents. Stillwater is home, and I love this community and Oklahoma State. Coaching my beloved alma mater is a great honor for me.”

Gundy agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2023 in January 2019 that bumped his pay to $5.125 million per year from a 2017 deal that included annual rollovers and a yearly $125,000 pay escalator.

In the summer of 2020, Gundy took a voluntary pay cut of $1 million amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of a controversy surrounding a photo of Gundy, 54, wearing a One America News network T-shirt. The Tulsa World reported in July that Gundy was once again taking a $1 pay cut from his $5.375 million salary for the 2021 season.

The Cowboys have not missed a bowl game under Gundy since the former OSU quarterback’s first season in charge in 2005, and the Cowboys have been featured in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 in 10 of the last 14 seasons. From 2010-2019, Gundy-led OSU’s 93 wins ranked 13th in the nation.

The eighth-ranked Cowboys head to Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday unbeaten at 6-0.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

