Mike Gundy, OSU agree to new perpetual five-year rollover contract

Oklahoma State has agreed to a new contract with Mike Gundy that will keep the 17th-year head football coach in Stillwater on a perpetual five-year rollover contract, the school announced Friday morning.

Terms of the recurring deal will be released at a later date. The contract has been approved by the OSU A&M Board of Regents.

“I am appreciative to athletic director (Chad) Weiberg for his commitment and confidence in our football program, as well as our entire athletic department,” Gundy said in a statement. “I also want to thank president (Kayse) Shrum and the Board of Regents. Stillwater is home, and I love this community and Oklahoma State. Coaching my beloved alma mater is a great honor for me.”

Gundy agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2023 in January 2019 that bumped his pay to $5.125 million per year from a 2017 deal that included annual rollovers and a yearly $125,000 pay escalator.

In the summer of 2020, Gundy took a voluntary pay cut of $1 million amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of a controversy surrounding a photo of Gundy, 54, wearing a One America News network T-shirt. The Tulsa World reported in July that Gundy was once again taking a $1 pay cut from his $5.375 million salary for the 2021 season.