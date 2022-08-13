 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Gundy on possibility of his brother joining OSU staff: 'We haven't even talked about that'

Bedlam 2019 (copy)

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy (left) and Oklahoma's Cale Gundy walk the field before Bedlam in 2019. Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

STILLWATER – Mike Gundy didn’t have a lot to say when asked Saturday morning about his reaction to his younger brother’s unexpected departure from Oklahoma.

“It gave me enough information for a good chapter in my book whenever I retire,” Gundy said.

For their college playing careers and much of their respective coaching careers, the brothers have been on opposite sides of the Bedlam battle. That won’t be the case this season.

Cale Gundy coached wide receivers at OU for 16 years, up until announcing his resignation on Twitter on Sunday night. He apologized for using “a shameful and hurtful” word during a team meeting after reading it from an inattentive player’s iPad.

In a statement, OU coach Brent Venables said it was read “not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone and does not reflect the attitude and values or our university or our football program.”

With the season rapidly approaching, could Cale Gundy wind up in Stillwater on his brother’s staff?

“We haven’t even talked about that,” Mike Gundy said Saturday. “He’s got several other options right now that he’s looking at. I haven’t even talked to him about that.”

The brothers have long said they never let the Bedlam rivalry become personal with them and their divided family.

“It has never really affected Cale and I because we see it as a job,” Mike Gundy said in 2009. “We don’t talk about football much when we’re around each other in the offseason. The only difficult thing is (the family Thanksgiving dinner). We have to do that, which is the right thing to do.”

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

