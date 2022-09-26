 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Mike Gundy on OSU's preparation for Baylor: 'We need a great week of practice'

  • 0
Gundy Sept. 17

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy walks the sidelines Sept. 17, 2022, in Stillwater.

 Brody Schmidt, Associated Press

Sept. 20, 2022 video. Oklahoma State Cowboys head football coach also talked WR depth; getting reserves in-game experience early in the season and more. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

STILLWATER — Coming off an open date, No. 9 Oklahoma State is preparing for its Saturday showdown at No. 16 Baylor, a rematch of last year’s Big 12 title game won by the Bears.

“We need a great week of practice,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We’re playing a good football team on the road. Our guys, I can tell they’re excited about the challenge this week.”

Other topics discussed at Gundy’s news conference Monday:

On the identity of the team:

“This group is pretty focused and committed to each other. I feel good about the chemistry amongst the guys and the leadership we have. ... We’ll know a lot more about ourselves as a team in a month. We’re getting ready to get into the meat of it and we’ll get a pretty good feel.”

On Baylor now vs. Baylor last year:

People are also reading…

“There’s a lot of similarities. Their concepts are the same. Not a lot of personnel changes other than the safety who was a really, really good player that isn’t there anymore (and) a couple of skill kids on offense. They look essentially the same scheme-wise.”

On Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika:

“He’s a problem. He should be playing on Sundays right now. We definitely have to know where he’s at on the field. ... We have to be smart in how we handle him. He’s a good player.”

On OSU’s defensive line vs. Baylor’s offensive line:

“It’s a good matchup. In my opinion, they stay in their box with what they’re trying to get accomplished on offense. They have good players.”

On Spencer Sanders’ turnovers against Baylor in the Big 12 title game:

“I think four of them he was being hit when throwing the ball. ... We certainly want to be more protective of the ball against them, (but) I’m not really concerned about it based on the number of turnovers that he had when he was being hit when throwing the ball.”

On the level of competition in the Big 12:

“I think the parity of this league is maybe more than ever. I’ve said this for a number of years — you might have a team win this league that has two or three losses. ... There’s quality in this league and with the competitive nature of playing road games, which are difficult, you’re going to see a lot of teams that are maybe just about the same.”

On the status of receiver Jaden Bray:

“He should be practicing this week.”

 

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL issues warning to teams after Tom Brady smashes tablet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert