STILLWATER — Mike Gundy didn't mince words when reflecting on what happened to his Oklahoma State team Saturday, when the Cowboys lost 48-0 at Kansas State.
"I'm just going to tell you guys the way it is," Gundy said during his weekly news conference. "They physically whipped us, and they outcoached us, and they had better plans than we did, and I didn't do a good job of preparing us."
Other comments from Gundy on Monday:
On his approach to practice this week
"We're going to practice like we've always practiced."
On what changed with practice last week
"We altered several things. I had concerns about … who we have left. There's a lot of different wants to handle this as a coach, different philosophies. One consistent philosophy from most coaches is when you show up Saturday, you want to have as many guys as you can have. I was a little more concerned than maybe I should have been about where we were at from an injury standpoint."
On Deondre Jackson playing
"He ran the ball well, played hard and competed. … He's a guy that we were excited about what he brought to the table in that game."
On issues with the run game
"We've had multiple guys playing different positions up front in the last few years, unfortunately. … We took (Jason) Brooks and played him at guard — he played good, but he hadn't played guard before. We might have found out something we didn't know. I think the consistency of the five guys up front really helps a lot."
On how Spencer Sanders is doing
"I hope he's doing good. We're going to rest him some this week and try to get him back and get him going, just like what we've been doing."
On using Braylin Presley on returns
"We were down a running back, so it increased (Jaden Nixon's) workload. You just try to minimize as many collisions as possible. We put the little fella out there and let him get his feet wet and figure it out."
