Mike Gundy on his future at OSU: 'I'm thinking way down the line'

STILLWATER — At 55 years old, does Mike Gundy have another decade of coaching in him?

Speaking to media Thursday to preview Oklahoma State’s season opener against Central Michigan, Gundy said he could coach past the age of 65.

“I feel better now than I have in years and years here and I’m thinking way down the line,” he said. “I thought one time at 65 I’d be checking in and I don’t see that happening now, if I feel good.”

Gundy, who has 149 career wins, is entering his 18th season as head coach. Other highlights from his news conference:

On the 2016 game against Central Michigan:

“They had an NFL quarterback. When you play an NFL quarterback, you are always at risk. He made play after play after play. He wore us out on those passes. He scrambled and made some throws. … That guy played really good that day.”

On the controversial ending of the game:

“I want to be able to at some point figure out how to get that win back and I’d already be at 150 and we wouldn’t be talking about. There’s got to be some circuit judge who can say the game was really over.”

On the team’s health status headed into the season:

“We’re better off than we were (in 2021). At this time last year, it was really scary. … I was really concerned and unfortunately I was right. It got kind of worse through games two and three, maybe up to Game 4, and then it got better.

“We always have to worry about health at Oklahoma State on the offensive line, so we need to stay healthy at that position and then running back is always a concern because those guys take hits. But overall, the health of our team now is certainly better than what it was this time this year.”

On starting safety Kendal Daniels, a Beggs native:

“He gets better and better every day. … He’s going to make mistakes, so we have to understand that. But he’s going to look really good doing it and that’s really where he’s at right now. I’m just excited as you are about watching him. He’s in a good place mentally and he’s mature. He’s handled himself the way he should. His mind is clear and I think he will play well.”

On his meeting with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark on Tuesday:

“I had a long meeting with him, probably an hour and 10 minutes or something. He wants information. He meets the criteria of what people do who are eager to learn and try to get out there and be innovative. I don’t think it’s any secret he agrees with all of us. He thinks conference realignment is just getting started.

“One thing I like about him is he’ll tell you the truth. He’s a straight shooter. I’m in heaven. I have a (conference) commissioner who’s a straight shooter. I’ve got a (university) president who’s a straight shooter and an AD who’s a straight shooter. I’ve never been so happy in all my life.”