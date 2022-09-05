Mike Gundy on College Football Playoff expansion: 'Money took over'

STILLWATER — Money is the reason the College Football Playoff is expanding to a 12-team format, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Monday.

“I don’t know a lot about it,” Gundy said when asked about the expansion during his weekly news conference. “I think the first thing is money took over.

“This was something everybody said no, no, no (to), and then somebody said you’re missing out on $450 million, and then everybody said yes, yes, yes. … I don’t think college football is broke, so I’m not sure why we’re trying to fix it.”

The playoff’s board of managers unanimously voted last week to expand to 12 teams by 2026, though the change could be implemented as soon as 2024. The new format will include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams.

“Every game matters in college football, and that’s why people watch it,” Gundy said. “You have to be a little careful that you don’t change it to where people aren’t as interested in watching a game because they know there are 12 teams that can get in.

“If these two teams play and this team loses, they can still get in later in the year. … Are there really 12 teams that are capable of winning the national championship?”