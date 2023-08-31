From sources I really trust, there have been positive reports since the start of preseason camp. I’m told that this Oklahoma State team overall is better than expected and that the Bryan Nardo-coordinated defense is a lot better than expected.

As the Sun Devils now are coached by former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, the Arizona State road game is an interesting nonconference challenge for the Cowboy defense. For OSU in league play, there is a home date with defending Big 12 champ Kansas State. Last season, K-State annihilated OSU 48-0. Bedlam also is played in Stillwater.

Texas, Texas Tech and Baylor are not on the Cowboys’ regular-season schedule. On the whole, OSU’s Big 12 schedule is fairly friendly. An 8-4 Cowboy record is fairly reasonable.

2023 schedule

vs. Central Arkansas: Sept. 2, 6 p.m., ESPN+

at Arizona State: Sept. 9, 9:30 p.m., FS1

vs. South Alabama: Sept. 16, 6 p.m., ESPN+

at Iowa State: Sept. 23, TBD

vs. Kansas State: Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

vs. Kansas: Oct. 14, TBD

at West Virginia: Oct. 21, TBD

vs. Cincinnati: Oct. 28, TBD

vs. Oklahoma: Nov. 4, TBD

at UCF: Nov. 11, TBD

at Houston: Nov. 18, TBD

vs. BYU: Nov. 25, TBD