Mike Gundy looks to provide "good entertainment" for fans during OSU spring game

The spring game is back after taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy said the goal is to provide good entertainment for the fans.

“Let them see the players, see some new guys, see the names they’re familiar with,” Gundy said. “Provide them with a real football game. Four quarters at 15 minutes could be hard but maybe we play a full half, 15 and 15. That’s an hour of real competitive football with the clock not continuously running.”

The spring game is scheduled at noon on April 24. Admission is free and all fans are required to wear a mask. An OSU release stated that “friendly activities” will begin at 10 a.m. on Hall of Fame Avenue between Washington and Knoblock Street.

Gundy shared with the media Tuesday that this is the first spring practice where his third-string group is good enough to execute like a traditional second-string group because of the number of reps they’ve been able to get. That should make for good matchups.

“They’ve been getting 40 or 50 team reps each practice,” Gundy said. “Normally in spring practice they don’t get any team reps because we don’t have the numbers. We’re seeing considerable improvement.”