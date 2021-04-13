Mike Gundy looks to provide "good entertainment" for fans during OSU spring game

The spring game is back after taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy said the goal is to provide good entertainment for the fans.
“Let them see the players, see some new guys, see the names they’re familiar with,” Gundy said. “Provide them with a real football game. Four quarters at 15 minutes could be hard but maybe we play a full half, 15 and 15. That’s an hour of real competitive football with the clock not continuously running.”
The spring game is scheduled at noon on April 24. Admission is free and all fans are required to wear a mask. An OSU release stated that “friendly activities” will begin at 10 a.m. on Hall of Fame Avenue between Washington and Knoblock Street.
Gundy shared with the media Tuesday that this is the first spring practice where his third-string group is good enough to execute like a traditional second-string group because of the number of reps they’ve been able to get. That should make for good matchups.
“They’ve been getting 40 or 50 team reps each practice,” Gundy said. “Normally in spring practice they don’t get any team reps because we don’t have the numbers. We’re seeing considerable improvement.”
Several Cowboys from last year have moved on, including OSU’s top two receivers in Dillon Stoner and Tylan Wallace. Former Bixby standout Brennan Presley is expected to emerge as a top receiver this season.
The offensive line is healthy and will be paving the way for a talented running back room headlined by LD Brown. Spring ball will be an early glimpse for fans to see how players are developing in their new roles. It will also give the younger guys a chance to show their talent in a simulated, game-like experience.
“I’m excited to have a spring game and get back out here with the guys,” junior defensive end Tyler Lacy said. “Put in some more reps on the field and see the younger guys step up. See who’s going to be able to play this year and everything. This is an exciting time to be in the spring.”
The stadium gates will be open for fans starting at 11 a.m. on April 24 and tailgating is not permitted on campus, but OSU fans are back to watching spring ball from the stands this year.
“We’re going to have a good show,” Gundy said. We’re going to try to put together an hour and 30 or an hour and 45 minutes of really quality football so the fans can enjoy it.”