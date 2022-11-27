Mike Gundy: Lack of personnel because of injuries 'the biggest issue' in OSU's 7-5 season

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy had a matter-of-fact approach Saturday when discussing what went wrong with his Oklahoma State team in the second half of the season.

“People maybe want me to me upset and throw a fit about losing, but I just don’t see it that way with where we’re at,” Gundy said. “It’s important to me to win, but it’s important also for me in my position to understand where we are and what’s going on.”

Injuries and inexperience mounted, sending the Cowboys from a 6-1 record and a top-10 ranking to a 7-5 finish to the regular season, which concluded with a 24-19 loss to West Virginia.

“We don’t have enough guys to practice,” Gundy said. “It’s difficult to mix and match when you don’t have guys (available). Somebody told me that we had 22 first-game starters this year. Most seasons we have six or seven. I would say that would be the biggest issue.”

Although the defense was often hit harder by injuries, OSU’s ineffective offense was primarily to blame for the disappointing performances. In five consecutive games including Saturday, the Cowboys were held to 20 points or fewer — something that had never happened under Gundy.

After averaging 44.7 points in the first seven games, that number dropped to 13.6 in the last five. OSU is on track to see a decrease in yards per game (416.2) and yards per play (5.3) for a sixth year in a row.

“To see it just collapse (this season) like it did, it’s hard,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “It’s been difficult. You walk in after the game, and you just don’t know what to say to the offensive unit anymore, to the players or coaches.

“Things just kind of spiraled, and I don’t have great answers as for why. Obviously if I did, we would move the ball better and score more points. But it’s been a hard run, especially with the way it started.”

A big reason for the offensive struggles was the status of quarterback Spencer Sanders, who wasn’t fully healthy for any of the defeats. He is a significant piece of the run game, which struggled anyway but was especially lackluster without him.

Sanders was banged up for the TCU and Texas games but still played, left the Kansas State game with an injury, didn’t play against Kansas, entered in the second half against Iowa State, played in Bedlam and was sidelined against West Virginia on his Senior Day.

Asked about Sanders’ availability, Gundy said: “I’m not sure really how to answer that anymore. It just depends on how he feels and kind of where our medical people are. It’s not an injury that’s black and white. It’s a gray area. So you just kind of roll with it as it goes.”

With a to-be-announced bowl game left on the schedule, the Cowboys are focused on that instead of wondering what could have been this season.

“We still have another game to go, so you don’t necessarily look at that until after the season,” receiver Brennan Presley said. “You’ve just got to really stay clear headed right now because you don’t want to start thinking about the season when the season is not even over yet.”