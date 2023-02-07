STILLWATER — For the first time since the Dec. 27 postgame press conference against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy spoke publicly.

During an interview on Triple Play Sports Radio this past week, Gundy discussed the hiring process of defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo and the Cowboys’ offseason moves, among others.

Here are some notes from the conversation:

The process of hiring Bryan Nardo

With former defensive coordinator Derek Mason announcing his decision to take a sabbatical in January, OSU quickly found a replacement in Bryan Nardo, the former defensive coordinator at Division II Gannon University.

Gundy outlined the process, saying the opening drew interest from several SEC and Big 10 coordinators, but added that he was searching for a specific fit.

“I wanted to do some odd-front style,” he said. “When I started doing research on the odd front it’s not anywhere near what people would think from a fit standpoint. I knew I’d have to find someone who understood the odd front to bring in to mix in with what we’re doing with an even front.”

Gundy landed on Nardo, who he interviewed with for more than five hours before making the hire.

“He’s called plays for nine years, and he understands the odd front,” Gundy said. “He’s a great teacher, non-ego guy, worked his way up from the bottom.”

Fanbase criticism

OSU’s program received considerable criticism from fans on social media this offseason after several key starters — such as quarterback Spencer Sanders, linebacker Mason Cobb and wide receivers John Paul Richardson and Bryson Green — entered the transfer portal.

“I’ve had 15-20 meetings with some of the veteran players, talked about the culture,” Gundy said. “We kind of laughed about the so-called ‘public perception’ of there being a poison in the locker room. You’re going to have two, three or four guys that feel like they want to get more playing team — which is basically bulls—t.

“I’m not on Twitter, but I have people that keep me updated with stuff and we giggle."

After finishing the season 7-6, the Cowboys lost a total of 16 scholarship players in the transfer portal. Speculation online spread about a culture problem within the Cowboys’ program.

But Gundy views the criticism as a positive that shows people care about the program. “I think it’s cool that many people care,” he said. “When I first got here there wasn’t very many people that cared.”

New faces

Between the 2023 recruiting class and transfer portal additions, the Cowboys have added 33 new players this offseason, almost a third of their roster.

Among them are expected starting quarterback Alan Bowman (Michigan), wide receiver Arland Bruce IV (Iowa) and linebacker Justin Wright (Tulsa).

While speaking of the four signees OSU added on National Signing Day — wide receivers Tykie Andrews and Jalen Pope, running back Sesi Vailahi and offensive lineman Jamison Mejia — Gundy spoke of the recruitment process.

“The message was straightforward with them delivered by myself,” Gundy said. “If they want to be a part of a team, an old-school team, that believes in loyalty and commitment and discipline and hard work and trust, come to Oklahoma State.

“If you want to be coddled, live in a world that’s unrealistic, go somewhere else. They want to be challenged, want to be coached they want to be Navy Seals prospects.”

Gundy spoke highly of the offensive line and running back groups the Cowboys added to this offseason, which he said should benefit OSU’s quarterback room this season.

“In all fairness to Spencer and to (Garret) Rangel and Gunnar (Gundy) this past year, when you struggle to run the ball and at times you don’t have solid protection, it’s extremely difficult to play quarterback,” Gundy said.