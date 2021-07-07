Mike Boynton wants athletes to stay educated about potential land mines surrounding NIL

“One thing comes to my mind is a kid signs a contract doesn’t read all the details, and he’s got to appear somewhere 10 times,” Boynton said. “Or he’s told that he’s supposed to make all this money and then the tax bill comes also and it could be an L for him. And I don’t think any of these kids are thinking about taking L’s right now, so they need to be mindful of getting as much information as possible. Having someone who’s professional that can help them before they sign anything and then it’s our part to make sure that there’s resources available to help them take advantage of it.”

A major change such as NIL is usually followed by a long list of questions that can't be immediately answered right away. One question surrounding this is how involved can coaches be in helping their athletes navigate through some of these NIL situations?

Boynton believes the answer to that will evolve over time.