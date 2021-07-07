Mike Boynton wants athletes to stay educated about potential land mines surrounding NIL

College athletes have an opportunity to cash in on their talents with the new name, image and likeness rules, and several Oklahoma State athletes already have taken advantage by signing deals with companies.
OSU wrestler AJ Ferrari signing with Nearfall Clothing and football players Kanion Williams and Christian Holmes teaming up with Yoke Gaming are just a few examples of how quickly NIL is impacting college athletes.
There are a lot of good things that are expected to come from the new rule that went into effect July 1, but Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton wants to make sure athletes are aware of the potential potholes that come with this new era.
“There’s a lot of really good things that are possible out there,” Boynton said. “There are also some land mines out there that we don’t know about. I’m all for student rights and being a bigger advocate for students to have the opportunity to brand themselves and be who they are in the most authentic way possible, but they need to be careful. They need to educate them themselves because they could be treading some tough waters.”
Student-athletes are having conversations with companies that they’ve never had before. There are a plethora of companies looking to get in on the opportunity to use a player’s image to market their brand. Boynton wants to make sure his athletes understand everything that is required of them when agreeing to join a partnership with a company.
“One thing comes to my mind is a kid signs a contract doesn’t read all the details, and he’s got to appear somewhere 10 times,” Boynton said. “Or he’s told that he’s supposed to make all this money and then the tax bill comes also and it could be an L for him. And I don’t think any of these kids are thinking about taking L’s right now, so they need to be mindful of getting as much information as possible. Having someone who’s professional that can help them before they sign anything and then it’s our part to make sure that there’s resources available to help them take advantage of it.”
A major change such as NIL is usually followed by a long list of questions that can't be immediately answered right away. One question surrounding this is how involved can coaches be in helping their athletes navigate through some of these NIL situations?
Boynton believes the answer to that will evolve over time.
“I think the thought is not much right now,” Boynton said. “My gut is that will evolve with some time because who is going to be better to help, not facilitate. We don’t need to broker deals. I don’t want to do that, that’s not really what I’m here for but my job is to help educate them. Maybe kind of keep them away from making decisions that align them with brands that maybe they don’t want to be associated with but they don’t know.
"Someone is now connecting to, I don’t know, a gambling deal or something that later down the line could be a negative for them. I think it’s incumbent upon coaches to help the kids understand where those land mines could be without necessarily saying hey, call Jimmy at the car dealership over in Wichita and he’s going to give you a free car when you get there. We don’t need to be doing that.”