Mike Boynton stresses the importance of remembering the lives lost in the tragic plane crash

“I’m not sure there is anything that we do here that shows what Oklahoma State athletics, university, Stillwater is than the way we honor those families,” Boynton said. “A terrible tragic situation happened and to make sure that their memories never go in vain is really, really important. And every kid that comes in our program will always know that as long as I’m the head coach.”

Many of the players on the OSU roster were babies or not even born when the tragedy occurred but Boynton makes sure his players always understand what honoring those lives means to the OSU community. Remembering the 10 is embedded into the OSU culture and Boynton passes that down to his players.

“They’ll always understand the significance, the sacrifice that was made and why we get a chance to still play,” Boynton said. “Those families still support this program unbelievably and I’m thankful every day that I get to go out there and see that statue in our lobby and that we do what we do every year to make sure that they know that they’re still in our hearts and our minds.”

The Cowboys designate a home game closest to Jan. 27 to dedicate and honor the anniversary of the lives lost in the plane crash each year. The 20th anniversary will be honored on OSU’s home game against Arkansas on Saturday.

