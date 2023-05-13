STILLWATER — Oklahoma State picked up its third transfer addition Saturday, earning a commitment from North Florida transfer Jarius Hicklen.

Hicklen, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard from Dallas, joins Jacksonville forward Mike Marsh and East Carolina guard Javon Small as the trio of transfers OSU coach Mike Boynton brought in this offseason.

If I do it right I’m lit fa Life! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/4BrwI8mqUF — Jarius Hicklen ⛹🏽‍♂️ (@jhoop_5) May 13, 2023

Hicklen averaged 12.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 31 games during the 2022-23 season. Prior to his two years at North Florida, Hicklen spent two seasons at Oklahoma Baptist University, where he led the team in scoring as a sophomore.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

What does Hicklen bring?

The biggest strength for OSU's latest commitment is 3-point shooting, a component the Cowboys struggled with last season.

In two years at UNF, Hicklen shot 38.1% from beyond the arc, including a 40.1% mark as a sophomore. Similar to point guard John-Michael Wright, who OSU added from High Point last season, the Cowboys again looked to the portal for 3-point shooting.

Wright shot 36.3% from three his final season at High Point before seeing that percentage slip down to 34%, still one of the highest averages on OSU's 2022-23 team.

What's the scholarship count?

With the addition of Hicklen, OSU still has two open scholarship spots open for next season. The Cowboys will look to at least fill one more before the summer.

Beyond that, Boynton could decide to burn the final scholarship reduction from NCAA sanctions placed on OSU in November 2021. After needing to reduce three scholarship spots in the next three years, OSU already subtracted two last season and the final one could be removed this upcoming season or in 2023-24.

Boynton said the program hasn't decided one way or another. Instead, a decision will be made depending on how this year's group looks later this offseason.