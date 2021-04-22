 Skip to main content
Mike Boynton hires former Creighton assistant coach Terrence Rencher to the OSU staff
Oklahoma State basketball has officially hired former Creighton assistant coach Terrence Rencher to fill the vacancy after Cannen Cunningham left to help his younger brother Cade transition to the NBA Draft.

“Coach Rencher has proven himself as an excellent teacher and developer, as well as a strong evaluator and recruiter," OSU head coach Boynton said in a statement. "His experience as a player will serve as a great benefit to our program. Terrence has worked at all levels of college basketball and has found success in many different roles. His ability to connect with our players will be invaluable. I’m thankful to have him and his wife Faye, as well as their children joining our team.”

OSU announced the news in a release on Thursday. Rencher spent two seasons at Creighton after being hired in November of 2019. He spent two-and-a-half seasons as an assistant at the University of San Diego. Rencher was on the New Mexico, Texas State, Tulsa and Sam Houston State coaching staffs before that.

Rencher is a former professional basketball player who played in the NBA, CBA and in Europe from 1995-2006. He was drafted 32nd overall by the Washington Bullets in the 1995 NBA Draft. He played for the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns during the 1995-96 season. He played the following season in the CBA before playing nine years in Europe.

“I’m extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to join coach Boynton’s staff here at Oklahoma State,” Rencher said in the release. “The way coach Boynton is moving the program forward, as well as his core values, align perfectly with my perspective. OSU has a rich history of success on the basketball court and the possibilities are limitless. My family and I are looking forward to getting connected to the Stillwater community. Go Pokes!

Featured video: Cade Cunningham announces decision to declare for NBA Draft

OSU head coach Mike Boynton joined Cunningham for his announcement on April 1, 2021

