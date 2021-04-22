Mike Boynton hires former Creighton assistant coach Terrence Rencher to the OSU staff

Oklahoma State basketball has officially hired former Creighton assistant coach Terrence Rencher to fill the vacancy after Cannen Cunningham left to help his younger brother Cade transition to the NBA Draft.

“Coach Rencher has proven himself as an excellent teacher and developer, as well as a strong evaluator and recruiter," OSU head coach Boynton said in a statement. "His experience as a player will serve as a great benefit to our program. Terrence has worked at all levels of college basketball and has found success in many different roles. His ability to connect with our players will be invaluable. I’m thankful to have him and his wife Faye, as well as their children joining our team.”

OSU announced the news in a release on Thursday. Rencher spent two seasons at Creighton after being hired in November of 2019. He spent two-and-a-half seasons as an assistant at the University of San Diego. Rencher was on the New Mexico, Texas State, Tulsa and Sam Houston State coaching staffs before that.