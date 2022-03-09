Mike Boynton 'excited about the future' at OSU with 2021-22 campaign behind the Cowboys

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton is still disappointed.

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball coach is still frustrated that the Cowboys’ season ended last Saturday while the rest of the Big 12 conference heads to Kansas City for the league tournament this week. He remains sad for seniors Isaac Likekele and Bryce Williams, who missed out on their last chance for a conference title or a run to the NCAA Tournament.

And four months later, Boynton’s opinion hasn’t changed on the NCAA Committee on Infraction’s decision to uphold the sanctions barring OSU from the 2022 postseason this month

On Tuesday, the same committee announced its decision to reduce penalties levied upon Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball. Asked about it Wednesday, Boynton shook his head.

“I think I should just stick to coaching basketball,” he said. “Because none of it makes any sense.”

But as Boynton spoke during his end-of-season press conference Wednesday in the aftermath of a tumultuous fifth season in OSU’s top job, the 40-year-old coach was ready to look ahead.

“It’s over and behind us,” Boynton said. “And now my eyes are totally fixated on the future and what this next year and next several years of this program is going to be like.”

Boynton met with the media four days after the Cowboys closed their 2021-22 campaign with a 52-51 win over then-12th-ranked Texas Tech at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The victory pulled OSU back to .500 and secured Boynton and Co. a share of fifth place in the Big 12’s regular-season standings after closing the year with four wins in the Cowboys’ last seven.

That finish was among the points of pride Boynton hung onto Wednesday.

“Success isn’t a 15-15 season," Boynton said. "But success is beating the No. 1 team in the country on the road. Success is finishing 8-10 in this league. A team that does that is a tournament-caliber. And that’s what we want to be each year.”

While nine other conference foes gear up for the Big 12 Tournament — which began Wednesday afternoon — and the rest of the country sets its eyes on the NCAA Tournament to follow, Boynton’s attention is now turned to next year and a roster that could return for 2022-23 transformed.

Sophomore Donovan Williams entered the transfer portal Monday and other teammates could follow. Center Moussa Cisse, voted by the league’s coaches as the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year, has a decision to make between another year at OSU or a jump to the NBA. Junior guard Avery Anderson could dip his toes into the pro basketball waters again, as well.

“My goal is to have that conversation with everybody,” Boynton said. “And then give them the space and the time to make the decision that they feel is best while I continue to work to put a team together that can compete at the highest level in the best basketball conference in the country.”

For the roster uncertainty, Boynton does know what he wants to add: shooting and a point guard.

The Cowboys finished the season 227th nationally in field goal percentage and 345th from 3-point range, last among Big 12 teams. And OSU is expected to be down its top two assist producers next season without Likekele and Williams, leaving a void at point guard.

“I would imagine we’re going to recruit some guys who can put the ball in the basket," Boynton said. "If they’re going to be the finishers, we’re going to need somebody to set them up. We’ve just got to make sure that we have a little bit more balance in terms of shooting and penetrating plays.”

Here's how it should read: Solutions could come from the high school recruiting class of 2022 with OSU still pursuing five-star point guards Anthony Black and former Kentucky commit Skyy Clark. They are just as or even more likely to emerge from the transfer portal, from which Boynton plucked Cisse, Bryce Thompson, Tyreek Smith and Woody Newton last offseason.

Murky waters lie ahead. But with the 2021-22 season behind him, Boynton is ready to dive in.

"I’m excited about the future," he said. "As excited about the future of this program as I’ve ever been."

