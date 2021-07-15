 Skip to main content
Memphis transfer Moussa Cisse is headed to OSU
NIT Memphis Mississippi St Basketball

Memphis center Moussa Cisse (32) dunks the ball as Mississippi State forward Abdul Ado, center, and guard Iverson Molinar (1) look on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

Oklahoma State men’s basketball has completed its roster after Memphis transfer Moussa Cisse announced his commitment on Thursday.

Cisse is a 6-10, 220-pound center who started in all 28 games for the Tigers averaging 6.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also averaged 1.6 blocks per game. Last year’s American Athletic Conference player of the year will be a major contributor to OSU’s front court.

He will join Tulsa native Kalib Boone and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe as the main options in the inside. Bernard Kouma also gave the Cowboys solid minutes at times last year.

