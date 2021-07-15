Memphis transfer Moussa Cisse is headed to OSU

Oklahoma State men’s basketball has completed its roster after Memphis transfer Moussa Cisse announced his commitment on Thursday.
Cisse is a 6-10, 220-pound center who started in all 28 games for the Tigers averaging 6.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also averaged 1.6 blocks per game. Last year’s American Athletic Conference player of the year will be a major contributor to OSU’s front court.
He will join Tulsa native Kalib Boone and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe as the main options in the inside. Bernard Kouma also gave the Cowboys solid minutes at times last year.
Frank Bonner II
Sports Writer
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
