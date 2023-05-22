STILLWATER — After outscoring opponents 20-2 over the weekend and escaping Nebraska on Sunday, Oklahoma State cruised into its fourth-straight NCAA Super Regional.

The No. 6 Cowgirls (44-14) welcome Oregon this weekend at Cowgirl Stadium in a best-of-three series, beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series.

Here’s five things to know about the Ducks.

1. They’ve already played once

The Cowgirls and Ducks met once already this season, each spending their opening weekends in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for a nonconference invitational.

OSU ace Kelly Maxwell threw a complete-game shutout, striking out 15 batters and allowing two hits, while Tallen Edwards, Rachel Becker and Kiley Naomi recorded RBIs to open the season.

The Cowgirls would go on to finish their nonconference schedule 34-6, while the Ducks closed out 24-5.

2. UO’s coach has Oklahoma ties

Melyssa Lombardi, Oregon’s fifth-year head coach, is no stranger to Oklahoma. She spent 21 years on Patty Gasso’s staff at OU, including the final 11 seasons as an associate head coach.

3. The Ducks upset Arkansas in Fayetteville

Oregon narrowly defeated Notre Dame to open play in the Fayetteville NCAA Regional, but the Ducks’ offense exploded in the final two games. Against No. 11 Arkansas, UO outscored the Razorbacks 24-8, winning both games and advancing to the super regionals.

Arkansas is one of only three top 16 seeds not to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals, joined by No. 2 UCLA and No. 10 LSU.

4. Bunker, Carlson, power Oregon offense

Fifth-year senior Allee Bunker drives the Ducks’ offense, leading the team in batting average (.391), on-base percentage (.432) and is one of only three players to appear in all 53 games this season.

Meanwhile, Carlson shined in the Fayetteville Regional, mashing two home runs – including a walk-off grand slam – to run-rule Arkansas. The senior outfielder ranks third on the team with nine homers.

5. A chance to return to OKC

Oregon's last Women's College World Series appearance came in 2018, when the Ducks earned the No. 1 seed and cruised to an appearance before failing to reach the finals.