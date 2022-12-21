Meet Oklahoma State's 2023 recruiting class with fast facts of the newcomers

QB ZANE FLORES

Height/Weight: 6-3, 190 pounds

Hometown/School: Gretna, Neb. (Gretna High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

The premier player in the Cowboys’ recruiting class, Flores was named MaxPreps’ Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year and set state records in passing yards (9,163 yards) and completions (724).

DE JAEDON FOREMAN

Height/Weight: 6-3, 250 pounds

Hometown/School: Del City, Okla. (Del City High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

Once more interested in basketball than football, Foreman developed into one of Oklahoma’s best high school recruits who can provide immediate depth for the Cowboys’ defensive line.

CB KAM FRANKLIN

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 pounds

Hometown/School: Oak Grove, La. (Oak Grove High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

One of the top recruits in Louisiana, Franklin recorded 43 tackles for loss during his senior season at Oak Grove and won his third state championship earlier this month. He will slot in at a position that has been hardest-hit by transfers for OSU.

OL JACK ENDEAN

Height/Weight: 6-5, 270 pounds

Hometown/School: Tucson, Ariz. (Tanque Verde High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

Ranked the No. 2 player in Tuscon by the Arizona Daily Star, Endean will provide crucial depth at a position the Cowboys struggled with this year.

OL JAKOBE SANDERS

Height/Weight: 6-3, 305 pounds

Hometown/School: Stillwater, Okla. (Stillwater High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

Sanders snapped the ball for both of Mike Gundy’s sons in high school. He will join the Cowboys as an early-enrollee and is fresh off a state championship with Stillwater.

DL RICKY LOLOHEA

Height/Weight: 6-3, 280 pounds

Hometown/School: Euless, Texas (Trinity High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

Player development specialist Beni Tonga helps bring Polynesian recruits to OSU, and Lolohea is one of two in this recruiting class (Poasa Utu). The strong-side defensive end will help fill in the absences of Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy next season.

CB DYLAN SMITH

Height/Weight: 5-11, 170 pounds

Hometown/School: Denton, Texas (Braswell High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

One of four defensive backs in OSU’s 2023 recruiting class. Smith received offers from Arkansas and Colorado before landing on the Cowboys.

WR CAMRON HEARD

Height/Weight: 5-11, 165 pounds

Hometown/School: Houston, Texas (Furr High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

Heard played quarterback at Furr, but he is viewed as a receiver at the college level. With track-level speed, Heard could make a splash at OSU, like several freshman receivers recently have.

LB POASA UTU

Height/Weight: 6-0, 205 pounds

Hometown/School: Kennedale, Texas (Kennedale High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

Utu played as an edge rusher in high school, but will slot in at linebacker for the Cowboys.

P HUDSON KAAK

Height/Weight: 6-1, 190 pounds

Hometown/School: Seymour, Australia (Prokick Australia)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

The Cowboys add another Australian punter from the same program that gave them Tom Hutton before the 2019 season. Kaak, 21, committed to OSU in August after working with Prokick for seven months.

OL GAGE STANALAND

Height/Weight: 6-4, 270 pounds

Hometown/School: Tuscola, Texas (Jim Ned High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

With Stanaland’s size, he can provide immediate impact on OSU’s offensive line.

DB LADARIUS WEBB JR.

Height/Weight: 5-10, 170 pounds

Hometown/School: Opalika, Ala. (Jackson Academy)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

The son of former Baltimore Ravens defensive back Ladarius Webb, Webb Jr. spent two years in junior college at Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, before committing to OSU.

DB RJ LESTER

Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 pounds

Hometown/School: Fort Smith, Ark. (Northside High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

A unique combination, Lester played at cornerback and inside the box for Northside. After being committed to Kansas State for five months, he flipped to OSU two weeks ago.

LB IKE ESONWUNE

Height/Weight: 6-1, 215 pounds

Hometown/School: Manor, Texas (Manor High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

The latest addition to the recruiting class, Esonwune recorded 70 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks his senior season.