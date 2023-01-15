Meet Aaron Wilson, the man at the forefront of Oklahoma State’s NIL endeavors

STILLWATER — Aaron Wilson is partial to Ollie Gordon’s selection.

Gordon, a freshman tailback at Oklahoma State, arrived at Wilson Cadillac in Stillwater on Friday afternoon, ready to pick up some keys.

Those keys belonged to a black Cadillac CT5, given to Gordon as part of a name, image and likeness deal with the company.

“Trucks are really neat, and guys love trucks,” said Wilson, the owner and general manager of Wilson Cadillac. “But the Cadillac sedans — the Cadillac CT4 and the Cadillac CT5 — are such an incredible machine right now. I think Ollie might have gotten my favorite one.”

Gordon is the fourth Cowboy football player to ink a deal with Wilson Cadillac, joining defensive end Collin Oliver, safety Kendal Daniels and transfer offensive lineman Dalton Cooper in signing deals during the past two weeks.

Back in October, the dealership also signed OSU wrestler Daton Fix, with the 133-pounder landing himself a new truck. Wilson doesn’t have plans to slow down anytime soon.

As NIL deals have become as synonymous with college football as Saturday tailgates, Wilson hopes to become a leader at the forefront of OSU’s endeavor with the program. There are lofty goals and an aggressive approach, but at the center is taking care of the athletes.

“This has become a competitive advantage from some programs of getting athletes,” he said. “This is now the way, and if this is the way we have to be competitive, then I want to be the guy that does that.”

What does the NIL deal look like?

Wilson grew up an avid OSU fan. He recalls games at Allie P. Reynolds and Gallagher-Iba Arena — before the roof was raised. He even was a ball boy for the basketball teams until he was in eighth grade.

Now that he’s in a position to do so, Wilson wants to give back. With the help of OSU NIL collective Pokes With A Purpose, Wilson has been able to achieve that. Pokes With A Purpose raised $3.5 million this past year, a number it wants to double by next year.

“You can give a student-athlete, let’s say $20,000, which might be a going rate for certain athletes to come to the university, just throwing a number out there,” Wilson said. “But why don’t you back that down just a little bit and make it most of that cash in a car. It has a lot more sizzle, bark, sex appeal, whatever you want to say.”

Through the collective, donors can pledge any amount of money and optionally decide if the money goes to a certain sport or athlete.

“It doesn’t cost that much for a person to drive a car for a year,” Wilson said. “It costs money, but it’s not some insurmountable amount of money. You have to have a partner like me who will take the risk of the vehicles not being worth as much as the end.

“If I’m going to spend money for this program, I’m OK with that.”

In return, Wilson doesn’t ask for much. He isn’t expecting 50 social media posts, but occasional promotions through the partnership will occur.

Then, how do they pick out the cars? Wilson said it’s not a cookie-cutter situation. Depending on how much money has been pledged to a player, the cars can range upward of $50,000.

“I wouldn’t call it like a sushi menu, but there is availability,” he said. “It’s like a client. Lots of times, if you come in here and we’re advising because we’re an adviser-first business, we ask, what’s the most important thing? Is it size, is it look, is it a certain color? Then, we lean into that.”

For the Cowboys who have signed deals, it’s a diverse lot of cars. Cooper and Daniels both picked black trucks. Gordon went with a Cadillac. Oliver’s is the most noticeable — a bright orange Dodge Charger.

The most important aspect to Wilson is the athletes building credit. The cars are given to players on annual terms, in their names. The loans go through a real financial institution. The monthly payments are being made in the players’ name.

“You get to drive a vehicle and post on Instagram that you got a new car, which is really fun, but this is going to help their credit also,” Wilson said. “That’s the one thing that is going to be most special. They’re going to get a fast pass to good credit.”

Wilson also enjoys helping athletes make good decisions. NIL provides opportunity for players not to rush heading to the professional level, instead opting to get financial help and continue developing.

“I think every year there are student-athletes who go to a different program or try to go to the pros that the coaching staff would probably say that’s not the best idea,” Wilson said. “So, how do we then entice to them stay and to say, ‘Hey, this is probably in your best interest and I’ve got you some benefits.’

“I think a lot of beauty comes in the conversation of, ‘Look, we loved on you last year. We showed you a creative way to make sure you’re compensated. Let’s do it again. Pick out your new favorite color.”

Building a car empire

Wilson said most car dealerships look ahead one month at a time. After studying economics and statistics at OSU, he developed a sense to look further ahead.

In 2019, he knew the COVID-19 pandemic was going to cause a shortage of cars. He knew other dealerships would be nervous to hold cars ahead of the uncertainty.

So, Wilson started buying up as much inventory as he could. He’d text 200 dealerships a day, amassing as many cars as he could.

“Essentially, we were buying hundreds of Escalades from the northeast, who had governors shut down their state, while our businesses were open,” Wilson said.

Stillwater became a hub. Wilson Cadillac acquired almost 2,000 new cars during the period. The company implemented a direct-to-customer option, allowing people to purchase vehicles online and have them delivered to their house.

With that, more high-end clients started seeking vehicles from Wilson during the pandemic. He’s sold cars to Major League Baseball players Felix Hernandez and Joc Pederson and hip-hop artists Snoop Dogg and Cardi B.

“With the luxury client, we didn’t know how to serve them (at first). We knew how to serve a good Chevy client or GMC client, but a person buying $130,000 Escalade is a different client,” Wilson said.

The company quickly learned, and now Wilson Cadillac ranks in the top 30 of the more than 600 Cadillac dealerships in the country. “We sell more Escalades than anybody in the country most months,” he said.

Suddenly, a family-owned dealership was booming. But the pandemic would end, and Wilson again looked forward. How do we keep building lasting connections and relationships?

They decided to start with sponsorships. They constructed a market for high-end clients, and with a direct-to-customer business, they knew they could branch out.

The company started sponsoring golfers with a sub-brand called “Escalade HQ,” slapped it on the chest of local golfers like Taylor Gooch and Austin Eckroat — who competed in Pro-Ams every week — and soon, clients from all over the country started calling.

“We got very comfortable with the sponsorship model, and it is growing our brand long-term,” Wilson said.

Wilson Cadillac had the inventory and the funding. Now, it wanted to give back.

“So, we turned our focus to that and said, ‘Hey, what do we have that other dealerships don’t have?’” Wilson said. “We have inventory.”

What's in the future?

Wilson has a vision.

“How neat would it be to have 40 or 50 student-athletes in a large parking lot and you get a drone shot out there with everyone and their vehicle?” Wilson said. “That’s to say we’re the car dealership that is here to support them with NIL, and broadcast that to Oklahoma State alumni. That would fire me up.”

With NIL continuing to reshape the collegiate landscape, Wilson wants to continue helping OSU athletics.

“A lot of these schools, you see others claiming these packages of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Wilson said. “It’s often a $100,000 vehicle for one year. It’s often a half-million-dollar house for one year, or throughout all of college. They’re not obtaining ownership of that asset always.”

What the future on NIL exactly looks like is complicated, but it appears here to stay. And while the involvement of the athletic department and collective are more vital, Wilson wants it known he is open for business.

“We’re looking to promote ourselves long-term,” Wilson said. “But at the heart of the program is taking care of kids and making these programs as good as possible.

“After the last few weeks of news (involving the OSU football program), I think everyone is frustrated, confused, worried. We then flexed up quickly to say, ‘Let’s get some stability and some good news out there.’”