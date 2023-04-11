STILLWATER – Jake Springfield enjoys playing nasty.

For Oklahoma State’s redshirt senior offensive tackle, this spring is about playing mean. Pushing defensive linemen and linebackers back off the ball. Getting downhill.

“A big thing for me is I like to visualize myself in situations,” Springfield said. “I’ll kind of sit down, clear my mind and then I’ll think about what I need to do in a certain situation.”

The mindset isn’t just unique to Springfield. It transcends the entire OSU offensive line. After a dismal performance in 2022, the main focus for the Cowboys’ front line is reinventing their physicality.

And for the first time in two seasons, the group has the personnel to achieve it.

“We haven’t been healthy in two years – spring ball or fall ball,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “We’re healthy. We’re further along now, in my opinion, than we were middle of the season last year already.”

That’s high praise from Gundy. By the middle of the 2022 season, the Cowboys were already swapping in depth pieces to replace injuries on the offensive line, such as inserting Eli Russ at center for Preston Wilson and Jason Brooks Jr. at right guard for Joe Michalski.

“Years ago we used to have eight, 10 guys that could play in a game,” Gundy said. “But we haven’t had that in a while. Maybe now we’ll have that again.”

Green returning to wide receiver

Blaine Green admits, he might be seen walking around in a Wisconsin Badgers jersey.

Green, a redshirt sophomore receiver at Oklahoma State, just wants to show some support to his brother. Last season, Green and his twin, Bryson, played football for the Cowboys.

But after Bryson entered the transfer portal after leading OSU in touchdown receptions – eventually landing at Wisconsin – the brothers were separated. Blaine opted to stick around in Stillwater

“I was hurt last year,” Blaine said. “He had his decision, I had mine, and I feel like this is the best for me to stay and just have another chance at the season.”

Blaine missed all of the 2022 season dealing with injuries, including a wrist injury back in August, after a promising freshman campaign.

“I’m not a big watcher,” Blaine said. “Watching people play rather than playing, it definitely puts a hole in my heart. But being off the field, it makes you realize how much you miss the game.”

There’s also been position changes for Blaine. After coming into the program as a wide receiver, he split time at WR and Cowboy Back before fully transitioning to Cowboy Back last season.

But, the reinvention of OSU’s offensive schemes this offseason once again places Blaine back in the receiver category.

Smith highlights young secondary

Cam Smith’s first season playing at Oklahoma State was a trial by fire.

Then a redshirt freshman cornerback, Smith was thrust into action against Texas Tech. Two weeks later, he earned his first career start against Texas. Two more came against Kansas and Wisconsin.

And with the loss of former cornerback Jabbar Muhammad – who transferred to Washington – the Cowboys will rely on Smith, as well as other young defensive backs, to fill the void.

Smith played in all 13 games last season, recording 22 tackles and two pass breakups. His role will likely expand this season.

“He’s really grown,” senior cornerback Korie Black said. “Last year, I was hurt for a while so he came in and played a lot, so it really matured him. He’s definitely growing up now. He’s been ready to play, but this year he’s really ready to play.”

There’s also Cameron Epps, a hulking 6-foot-3 cornerback who redshirted last season after appearing in four games. The Cowboys also picked up senior Kenneth Harris in the transfer portal from Arkansas State.

Gundy admits, the group is young, still prone to mistakes, but as a whole the secondary is making strides.

“We want them to be in a position to where they can make a mistake and be graded and corrected and see if we can get better in today’s practice,” he said.