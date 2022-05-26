Maxwell fans 13, carries Cowgirls to Game 1 Super Regional win over Clemson

STILLWATER — Cheyenne Factor’s dribbler up the middle plated two Oklahoma State runs and broke the deadlock in the bottom of the fifth inning at Cowgirl Stadium Thursday night. And with redshirt junior Kelly Maxwell in the circle, it was all the scoring No. 7-seed OSU needed to top No. 10-seed Clemson in Game 1 of the Stillwater Super Regional.

Factor recorded a pair of hits, reached base three times and delivered the decisive hit off of Tigers left-hander Millie Thompson (14-5) to swing the Super Regional opener, powering the Cowgirls (45-12) to a 2-0 win.

Maxwell (19-4), meanwhile, dominated visiting Clemson (42-16) in the circle, spoiling the program’s first-ever Super Regional game. The OSU left-hander allowed one hit, a walk and fanned 13 Tigers over 7 innings on her way to an 18th complete game of the season.

With the Game 1 victory, OSU now sits one win away from its third consecutive trip to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. The teams return to Cowgirl Stadium for Game 2 of the best-of-three series at 8 p.m. CT Friday night on ESPN2.

Clemson opted for left-hander Millie Thompson in the circle over 16-game winner Valerie Cagle in Game 1 and the sophomore pitcher withstood OSU’s bats for much of the night until the Cowgirls fifth-inning rally. Over 7.0 innings, Thompson allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts.

The Cowgirls’ nearly broke through on Thompson in the bottom of the third after Factor clubbed a one-out double to right-center field and reached third on a fielder’s choice, setting Miranda Elish — last Sunday’s Regional Championship hero — up with OSU’s most dangerous scoring opportunity to that point. The threat ceased when Elish’s flew out to shallow left field to end the inning.

OSU’s offensive spark finally arrived in the bottom of the fifth when Factor drove in her pair of runs and gave Maxwell the necessary support to close out Game 1.

Taylor Tuck’s lead off double got the Cowgirls started in the inning and after pinch runner Brianna Evans advanced to third on Kiley Naomi’s bunt, Chelsea Alexander walked and stole second base to set the table.

Already on base twice in the game, Factor stepped to the plate and chopped the go-ahead single up the middle, handing OSU the 2-0 lead it never let go of.

Maxwell carried her Regional form into Thursday’s Super Regional opener. She didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and notched her 15th double-digit strikeout outing of the season in the win.

Clemson’s strongest threat came in the top of the third inning when Arielle Oda drew a lead off walk in the third inning and advanced to third on a stolen and a passed ball. Yet while the Clemson outfielder roamed the base paths, Maxwell fanned the next three Tigers she faced and strolled to the dugout with six strikeouts through 3 innings.

Equipped with the lead, Maxwell set down each of the six of the last seven batters she faced, pitching the Cowgirls within a game of another trip to next week’s College World Series.

OKLAHOMA STATE 2, CLEMSON 0

CU;000;000;0;—;0;2;0

OSU;000;020;X;—;2;7;1

Thompson and Viera; Maxwell and Tuck. W: Maxwell (19-4). L: Thompson (15-4)

