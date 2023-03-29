STILLWATER — Matt Hembrough strained as he lifted the 225-pound barbell into the air.

The Oklahoma State longsnapper logged more than 20 repetitions already, but he kept pushing forward as his teammates yelled for more. He methodically pushed the barbell up once more before shoving it back onto the stand and sitting up on the bench.

He’d just completed 22 reps on the bench press, the second-most of all particpants at OSU’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

“I needed to show that I’m strong enough so definitely getting 22 reps is good,” he said. “Fought for that last one, felt good.”

Proving strength was one of the top priorities for Hembrough on Wednesday. The other was recording a respectable vertical jump, finishing with a 36.5-inch that ranked third among 10 participants.

Hembrough wasn’t the only specialist to work out Wednesday. OSU kicker Tanner Brown participated, something Hembrough said benefitted both of them because each attracted different scouts to Stillwater.

“In a way, we got exposed to more teams,” Hembrough said. “If a team didn’t know about me but were excited about Tanner, they might come here and see me and like me and vice versa.”

Hembrough’s focus during the pre-draft process was on gaining weight. He ended OSU’s season around 226 pounds, participating in the Pro Day at 236 pounds.

“The bare minimum to be a snapper is about 235,” he said. “So, I know I’m still on the lower end. I’m still trying to gain weight but I’m trying to put on good weight too so I can still move and be athletic.”

Ideally, Hembrough would like to be around 245 pounds, a weight he feels would make him a better blocker.

“I came here at like 180 pounds, but it is hard putting on weight,” he continued. “Going to bed every night kind of feeling a little sick doesn’t feel great.”

Quartet of defensive linemen participate

Four defensive linemen participated in OSU’s Pro Day, including Brock Martin, Brendon Evers, Sione Asi and Tyler Lacy.

All but Lacy were full participants, with Lacy sitting out several measurements after working out at the NFL Combine earlier this month. All four engaged in the positional drills.

“I got another chance to see the guys all in the same building, especially in the indoor,” Lacy said. “This is where we pour our sweats, blood, tears out and this was just one final hoo-rah for the senior guys.”

Notably, Evers trimmed down from 295 pounds to 277 during his pre-draft process and logged a 32-inch vertical, good for third among defensive tackles in the NFL Combine.

“I’m a perfectionist,” Evers said. “There’s 100 things I’m going to write down tonight when I reflect on this that I could have done better.”

Johnson speed on full display

Redshirt senior wide receiver Braydon Johnson clocked an unofficial 4.38-second 40-yard dash in Wednesday’s Pro Day, the fastest of all participants.

“I still feel like I’m the fastest in this class, so I’ll stand on that,” Johnson said.

Speed has always been Johnson’s best attribute, finishing his college career with 79 receptions, 1,314 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed all but one game in 2021

“It’s been a long process full of ups and downs,” Johnson said. “I feel like that’s what builds character at the end of the day. That’s what it did for me, it turned me into the man I am today.”

Johnson’s 37.5-inch vertical jump trailed only fellow wide receiver CJ Tate’s, as did his broad jump.

OSU’s Pro Day on the move

For the foreseeable future, Wednesday’s Pro Day was the final one in Stillwater. Two weeks ago, the Big 12 announced a conference-wide Pro Day starting next year, held at the Dallas Cowboys’ training facility in Frisco, Texas.

“It’s a neutral site for the GMs and the head coaches and scouts and owners, whoever, to get in one location and see everybody,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “It should make it much easier for them to do their job in my opinion.

“Then you don’t have to concern yourself with one guy ran a 4.48 on this surface. Well, if he’d run at this school, he would have run a 4.3 because it’s a better surface. That’s history.”

The system will allow for more variance and likely draw more NFL personnel to the new event, and include technology to official measure some drills — like the 40-yard dash — which OSU currently doesn’t use.

The event will be televised on the NFL Network and feature all 14 schools next year, including Oklahoma and Texas. A date hasn’t been set.