Mason Gilkey used to dream of playing in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Now, he is one year away from suiting up in Boone Pickens Stadium

Hennesy holds a no-offseason rule, so he encourages his athletes to play multiple sports. He expects his players to participate in basketball, wrestling or powerlifting while football isn’t in session. Gilkey said the mental transition of turning football into his primary sport was challenging, but he wanted to be a part of what Hennesy was building on the football field.

Gilkey has put up strong numbers for what was the highest-scoring offense in Oklahoma last season. He tallied 56 catches for 1,261 yards and 26 touchdowns.

“I was just super glad to have (Hennesy) because he saw the talent in me,” Gilkey said. “He saw what I had in me and he just kept pushing me and stayed with me and kept me grounded. Sophomore year, I kind of came out and just changed my heart on it. So now I’m here going to play football.”

Gilkey committed to OSU the same day he was offered, and the entire process happened pretty quickly. He sent film to OSU prospect analyst Josh Gonzales and, less than two weeks later, received a phone call from offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn asking to see more clips. Gilkey sent more film Tuesday, and he was on the phone with OSU head coach Mike Gundy offering him a scholarship by Wednesday.