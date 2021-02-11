Mason Gilkey used to dream of playing in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Now, he is one year away from suiting up in Boone Pickens Stadium

Pawhuska wide receiver Mason Gilkey struggled to find the words to describe his emotions when talking to the Tulsa World a day after announcing his commitment to Oklahoma State.
“Words can’t explain how excited I am and how happy I am,” Gilkey said. “It’s kind of unbelievable, but I’m ready to take that next step for sure.”
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound 2022 prospect announced his commitment with a tweet Wednesday night. Oklahoma State has always been a dream school for Gilkey, but he wasn’t always sold on football. As a high school freshman, Gilkey envisioned himself playing in Gallagher-Iba Arena instead of Boone Pickens Stadium.
“Growing up I actually wanted to play basketball at OSU,” Gilkey said. “I wanted to be a basketball player. I played AAU basketball. I was just a basketball guy.”
Pawhuska football coach Matt Hennesy said he could see the potential in Gilkey right away, but he almost lost him to basketball after his freshman season. Gilkey told Hennesy that he planned to focus solely on basketball.
“That’s common with younger kids,” Hennesy said. “Everybody thinks they’re going to the NBA. I knew good and well with him being 6-3, 6-4 unless he’s playing point guard he ain’t going to the NBA. But you see lots of 6-3, 6-4 big-time receivers. So we just talked about it a little bit. I said, 'you just stick it out and if you don’t like it after your junior year you can quit,' but I knew he would. He has and he does both.”
Hennesy holds a no-offseason rule, so he encourages his athletes to play multiple sports. He expects his players to participate in basketball, wrestling or powerlifting while football isn’t in session. Gilkey said the mental transition of turning football into his primary sport was challenging, but he wanted to be a part of what Hennesy was building on the football field.
Gilkey has put up strong numbers for what was the highest-scoring offense in Oklahoma last season. He tallied 56 catches for 1,261 yards and 26 touchdowns.
“I was just super glad to have (Hennesy) because he saw the talent in me,” Gilkey said. “He saw what I had in me and he just kept pushing me and stayed with me and kept me grounded. Sophomore year, I kind of came out and just changed my heart on it. So now I’m here going to play football.”
Gilkey committed to OSU the same day he was offered, and the entire process happened pretty quickly. He sent film to OSU prospect analyst Josh Gonzales and, less than two weeks later, received a phone call from offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn asking to see more clips. Gilkey sent more film Tuesday, and he was on the phone with OSU head coach Mike Gundy offering him a scholarship by Wednesday.
“He said 'don’t make your choice right now. You go to talk to your family',” Gilkey said. “So I talked to my family for a while about it and then after that I just knew I was going. I got on the phone with Gundy and told him I was coming.”
Oklahoma State has a strong history of producing quality receivers, with receiver Tylan Wallace the most recent. Wallace is expected to be taken in the upcoming NFL draft. Hennesy said he believes Gilkey will fit well in the OSU offense.
“There’s no doubt at that position specifically, at that X receiver that they’re going to play him at,” Hennesy said. “That’s what coach Gundy told me when he called me, that Mason fits the mold perfect of what they’re looking for. They’re long, rangy, can run. Dez Bryant, those guys that can go at that outside receiver. So I think he fits the mold well. I think it’s going to be a good fit for him and a good fit for Oklahoma State. And I think their coaching staff does a great job of developing receivers, there’s no doubt.”
How Gilkey fits into the offense isn’t the only thing that drew him to OSU. Gilkey, who will possibly major in business, also liked the vibes he got from the player-coach relationships.
“At first it was just a dream to go there, but now it’s turned into a reality,” Gilkey said. “As I talked to the coaches there over time, I could tell that they really loved their athletes and it’s not necessarily an athlete-to-coach thing. There’s friendships there and there’s bonds built there. That’s something I really want to be a part of.”