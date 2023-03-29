STILLWATER — Mike Gundy didn’t want to lose Mason Cobb.

In his first season starting for Oklahoma State, the junior linebacker led the team in tackles. He’d filled in for former linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper with minimal growing pains.

But Cobb hit the portal in early December. He’d eventually land with Lincoln Riley at USC, leaving OSU down an experienced linebacker.

“I was concerned. Could we find somebody that could athletically fill the role, but also physically and mentally with experience,” Gundy said.

The answer was 70 miles east. One of the first players OSU signed out of the transfer portal this offseason was Justin Wright, a redshirt senior linebacker from Tulsa who checked all the boxes Gundy was hoping for.

There was experience. Wright had four seasons with TU, including being a starter for three of them. Then physical attributes. Wright measures in at 6-foot-2, 244 pounds, a larger frame than Cobb.

“We got very fortunate that he was right up the road,” Gundy said.

Wright started 31 games in the past three years at TU, and in his career recorded 253 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four interceptions across his Golden Hurricane career.

“He’s brought a sense of energy,” redshirt senior linebacker Xavier Benson said. “I tell him every day, ‘Hey I’m thankful you’re here.’”

Just as important as engraining Wright this spring will be elevating the other linebackers, Gundy said.

“If he (Wright) can play 45 plays a game, and one of the other guys — I’m just saying Nick Martin — plays 45 plays a game instead of 60-30, we’re a much better team,” Gundy continued. “He’s going to be a much better NFL prospect because it protects his body and he doesn’t have to play as much.”