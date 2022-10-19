Malcolm Rodriguez returns to AT&T Stadium, this time as a Detroit Lions fan-favorite linebacker

STILLWATER — Almost 11 months ago, Malcolm Rodriguez begrudgingly walked off the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The former Oklahoma State super-senior linebacker watched from the sidelines of the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium as running back Dezmon Jackson landed inches from a game-winning touchdown.

Moments later, the score finalized at 21-16. In his final season at OSU, Rodriguez and the Cowboys fell short of a conference championship.

In the coming months, Rodriguez would help OSU come from behind to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, solidify himself as an NFL prospect during the league’s combine and OSU’s Pro Day and get drafted in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions.

And come Sunday, Rodriguez will again play on AT&T Stadium’s field. But this time as a professional. The Lions travel to Arlington to face the Dallas Cowboys, with kickoff set for noon.

“You know, I’ve got some bad blood in my mouth from last time, but hopefully we’re able to change that,” Rodriguez told the Tulsa World. “So I’m excited to go back, it’s a nice stadium.”

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Rodriguez, a Wagoner native and OSU graduate. The Cowboys are the closest NFL team to Tulsa. Sunday’s game will be the first regular season Lions game the Rodriguez family will attend.

“We went to a couple preseason games, and then we’re planning on making a few more in-season games as well,” said Rodriguez’s mother, Shanna.

Over the offseason, Rodriguez became a fan-favorite for the Lions during HBO’s “Hard Knocks” documentary.

Before even playing a down of professional football, Rodriguez’s jersey became the second-most requested jersey, behind only Detroit’s No. 2 overall pick, Aiden Hutchinson.

It wasn’t just his personality that made Rodriguez – nicknamed “Rodrigo” by the Detroit faithful — a favorite in the Motor City. Rodriguez’s football play quickly shot him up the Lions’ depth chart, finishing the preseason camp on the two-deep.

“It’s the same thing he’s been doing since he was 6 years old,” Shanna said. “He’s just a little bigger and a little harder to get mad at.”

Through five games this season, Rodriguez ranks third on the team in tackles (39) and leads Detroit in tackles for loss (4).

“It’s been a nonstop roller coaster,” Rodriguez said of how crazy it’s been since getting drafted. “It’s just one of those times where everything is nonstop. You barely get to breathe now it’s so busy. So, being back home now I’m able to kind of relax. Watch the little brother play and just relax with the family.”

Last week while the Lions were on a bye, Rodriguez returned to Wagoner, watching his younger brother, Gabe, and the Bulldogs rout Cleveland 56-0.

And while Rodriguez had always been revered in the city of 9,000 since graduating high school, he’s found newfound love.

“You know anytime you see Malcolm it’s a good night, right? So proud of him and happy for the success he’s having,” said Wagoner coach Dale Condict, who coached Rodriguez from 2013-16. “To see all these little kids out here after the game getting jerseys signed and yelling his name, it’s great.”

The success has even surprised some of Rodriguez’s former OSU teammates. Sophomore edge rusher Collin Oliver said seeing Rodriguez play on T.V. doesn’t feel weird to him but having Rodriguez in the Madden video games does.

“I was like, ‘Dude this is crazy,’” Oliver said Tuesday. “I was playing with him a couple times and stuff like that with the Detroit Lions.”

And while Sunday will be the first regular season game the Rodriguez family attends, many more are expected. Not to mention, the house is getting crammed with Lions merchandise.

“It’s quickly accumulating, snowballing,” Shanna said.