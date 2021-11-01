Malcolm Rodriguez named Butkus Award semifinalist

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was one of 16 linebackers across the country named as a semifinalist for the 2021 Butkus Award — given annually to the nation’s top linebacker — Monday morning.

Rodriguez paced the Cowboys in tackles in 2019 and 2020 and enters Week 10 leading the Big 12 with 78 total tackles in 2021. Through eight games this fall, the senior from Wagoner’s tally of 9.8 tackles per game is tied for 11th nationally. Fellow Big 12 linebackers Brian Asamoah (Oklahoma) and DeMarvion Overshown (Texas) joined Rodriguez on the list of semifinalists.

"It's a huge honor to be a semifinalist for that,” Rodriguez said Monday. “I mean, a lot of great guys have come in here and just to be on that (list) is an honor."

Finalists for the award will be named later this month and the winner will be announced on or before Dec. 7.

