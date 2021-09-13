 Skip to main content
Malcolm Rodriguez named Big 12 co-defensive player of the week; LD Brown earns special teams honor
  • Updated
OSU V Tulsa FB (copy)

Oklahoma State's Malcolm Rodriguez (20) tackles Tulsa's Davis Brin (7) in the first quarter of the college football game between Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

 SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was named Big 12 co-defensive player of the week for his showing in the Cowboys' 28-23 win over Tulsa on Saturday. 

The supersenior from Wagoner notched five tackles on the Golden Hurricane's first eight plays and finished with 13 total on the day including eight solo tackles with a half tackle for loss. Rodriguez, now a three-time Big 12 weekly honoree, sits atop the nation in total tackles with 28 through two games in 2021. 

He shares the Week 2 conference selection with Baylor's JT Woods, who made three tackles and recorded a 97-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Bears' 66-7 win over Texas Southern.

Cowboys running back LD Brown was named Big 12 special teams player of the week on the heels of his 98-yard kick off return touchdown in Saturday's win.

Brown's touchdown was part of a 21-point fourth quarter that helped vault OSU past TU. The return score marked the Cowboys' first since Jason Taylor II's 48-yard onside kick return in 2020 and only their second since Tyreek Hill's 99-yard return touchdown against Kansas in 2014. 

The recognition represents the first weekly honor of Brown's career. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Week 3: Oklahoma State at Boise State

Cowboys vs Broncos

Time: 8 p.m. CT Saturday, 7 p.m. MT

Location: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV: Fox Sports One

Radio: KFAQ-1170

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

