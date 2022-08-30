Making an impact: 10 OSU players to watch this season

Oklahoma State takes the field for Thursday night’s season opener against Central Michigan with a team that returns 15 starters and boasts potential playmakers at every position.

Here is a look at 10 players who will be in crucial roles for the Cowboys this year.

QB Spencer Sanders

Good quarterback play is essential to any team’s success, and fortunately for the Cowboys, they have a fourth-year starter who is both confident and capable. Sanders is 24-8 as a starter and has a chance to conclude his career as the most prolific passer in program history.

DE Tyler Lacy

Any player on the loaded defensive line could be mentioned here, but Lacy is the outspoken leader of a dominant group that will wreak havoc on opposing offenses. He has started 31 games in a row and is OSU’s highest-rated returning defensive player according to Pro Football Focus.

WR Brennan Presley

A dynamic weapon also used as a returner on special teams, Presley is a highlight reel who earned playing time early in his career and is an established veteran as a junior. As a 5-foot-8 inside receiver, he could lead the Cowboys in receiving yards this season.

S Jason Taylor II

After making a significant impact in 2021 in his first year as a full-time starter, Taylor has become the undeniable leader of the secondary and is helping develop the underclassmen. He ranks fifth among active FBS players with three non-offensive touchdowns.

RB Dominic Richardson

After being in the rotation the previous two years, Richardson has worked his way to the top of the depth chart and will receive the majority of the carries as a junior at a position with otherwise limited experience. His career totals are 123 carries for 629 yards and seven touchdowns.

P Tom Hutton

A 32-year-old from Australia, Hutton is one of the most accurate punters in the nation. Last season, 26 of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line and only 20 warranted an attempted return, with none going more than 8 yards, to help OSU rank second in punt-return defense.

CB Jabbar Muhammad

Compared to Brodrick Brown by Mike Gundy, Muhammad has quietly and steadily developed during his career, emerging as a starter at corner opposite Korie Black. Muhammad made his first career start in the Fiesta Bowl and recorded eight tackles and two pass breakups.

OL Preston Wilson

Versatility with offensive lineman is a huge plus, and Wilson has that in a 6-5, 295-pound frame. After starting at right tackle and right guard last season, he has moved to center and anchors a line that includes Caleb Etienne, Taylor Miterko, Hunter Woodard and Jake Springfield as starters.

LB Xavier Benson

Having arrived in January via junior college, Benson began his career at Texas Tech, starting 10 games as a freshman before opting out of the 2020 season. He brings valuable Big 12 experience to a position that lost playmakers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper.

K Tanner Brown

One of nine super seniors on the roster, Brown became reliable last year in his first season as a transfer while handling placekicking and kickoff duties. He made 17-of-21 field-goal attempts, not missing inside 30 yards and going 14-of-15 inside 40 yards.