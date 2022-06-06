Longhorns bounce Cowgirls, advance to WCWS championship series to face OU

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State entered Monday evening at the USA Hall of Fame Softball Complex one win away from reaching its first-ever Women’s College World Series championship series.

By night’s end, the Cowgirls’ season was over, their championship hopes in the program’s finest season yet under coach Kenny Gajewski dashed by a Big 12 Conference foe.

The seventh-seeded Cowgirls’ campaign came crashing down in a pair of losses to Texas Monday in Oklahoma City. OSU (48-14) went silent against Longhorns lefty Estelle Czech in Game 1 — a 5-0 defeat highlighted by the first of Courtney Day’s two home runs on the night — then crumbled in the subsequent elimination game, squandering a 5-0 lead with a pair of calamitous defensive innings in an eventual 6-5, season-ending loss.

The back-to-back defeats marked the finish line for a Cowgirls team that earned the program’s first-ever Big 12 Conference championship and matched the record win total under Gajewski this spring, but again fell short on the WCWS stage in 2022. Texas (47-20-1), now 7-0 in elimination games this spring, advances to face top-seeded Oklahoma in the best-of-three championship series, which begins Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

OSU right-hander Morgan Day (13-5) got the nod in Game 1 and allowed five runs on five hits over 6.0 innings in her WCWS debut.

The Longhorns jumped to a 3-0 lead in the third inning on Courtney Day’s three-run blast to right field, the sophomore’s 11th home run of the season. Texas added two more runs in the sixth as OSU’s Day conceded five or more runs in a game for only the third time this season.

Bolstered by run support, Czech (13-1) smothered the Cowgirl bats and went the distance, holding OSU to four hits and three walks across 7.0 shutout innings to force the second game.

After throwing 96 pitches in the opener, Czech returned to the circle in Game 2 and this time, OSU’s hitters caught up to the sophomore.

Cheyenne Factor’s 35th RBI of the season brought home Chelsea Alexander and handed the Cowgirls a first inning lead. The advantage grew in the bottom of the second on Kiley Naomi’s sixth home run of the season, a two-run blast to left field, then again on Karli Petty’s two-run homer, her third of the postseason.

OSU entered the fourth inning up 5-0 on Texas and 12 outs away from a Bedlam date with OU in the championship series.

Then the Cowgirl tumbled, committing a trio of defensive errors to fuel Texas’ pair of three-run innings in the fourth and fifth. In the circle for it all was Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Kelly Maxwell (21-5), who allowed six runs (three earned) over 6 ⅔ innings before exiting to a standing ovation from the crowd inside Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Cowgirls put just one runner on base after the third inning and never recovered from the fatal pair of innings in the field, once again falling short in Oklahoma City.

TEXAS 5, OKLAHOMA STATE 0

Oklahoma State;000;000;0;—0;4;1

Texas;030;020;x;—5;5;0

W: Czech (13-1) L: Day (13-5). HR: Texas, Day (11)

TEXAS 6, OKLAHOMA STATE 5

Texas;000;330;0;—6;4;1

Oklahoma State;122;000;0;—5;4;3

W: Dolcini (24-11) L: Maxwell (21-5). HR: OSU, Naomi (6), Petty (6); Texas, Day (12).

