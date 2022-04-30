Local college prospects, former Tulsa preps selected on NFL Draft day three

Numerous players with Oklahoma ties were selected during the fourth through seventh rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Former Tulsa Memorial Chargers and Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was selected in the seventh round, No. 223 overall, by the Cleveland Browns. As a prep standout at Memorial, Thomas was was a four-star recruit and was a member of the Chargers’ 2017 state basketball championship.

Thomas was one of three Sooners drafted by Cleveland. The Browns also took defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey in the fourth round and receiver Michael Woods II in the sixth round.

Another former local standout, Oklahoma State linebacker and Wagoner alumnus Malcolm Rodriguez, was taken in the sixth round, No. 188 overall, by the Detroit Lions. Rodriguez was voted a team captain by his Cowboys teammates in 2021 and was a first-team All-Big 12 recipient. He was an honorable mention for conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Rodriguez started at quarterback for three consecutive Wagoner Class 4A state title teams. He was one of five finalists for the Tulsa World’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Former OU safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was taken in the fifth round by the Denver Broncos at No. 152, and guard Marquis Hayes was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round at No. 262 to round out the Sooners’ 2022 draft class at seven players.

Two other Oklahoma State alums joined Rodriguez to round out Oklahoma State’s 2022 draft class. Linebacker Devin Harper was selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 193, and cornerback Christian Holmes was taken by the Washington Commanders at No. 240.

Former TU offensive lineman Chris Paul was taken in the seventh round, No. 230 overall by the Commanders. The 6-foot-4 guard was twice an all-American Athletic Conference selection. He was the second Golden Hurricane alumnus taken in the 2022 draft, joining offensive lineman Tyler Smith, who was taken by the Cowboys at No. 24 overall.

