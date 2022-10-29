Little goes right for Cowboys as Wildcats romp to 48-0 victory

Kansas State took the ball first, converted on fourth down for a touchdown and didn't look back. The first three touchdowns came on plays of at least 30 yards, gashing a shaky Cowboy secondary coping through injuries.

OSU had a turnover on downs on its first drive, going for it on fourth down for only the fifth time this season. Three turnovers followed: a fumble by Brennan Presley in the first quarter, an interception by Spencer Sanders in the second quarter and another by Gunnar Gundy with four minutes left.

Play of the Game

Midway through the first quarter, Deuce Vaughn escaped for a 62-yard run that put the Wildcats up 14-0. It was the longest run allowed by OSU this season and another sign it was going to be a long day for the defense, which ultimately surrendered 495 yards.

Game MVP

After a game-time decision resulted in Adrian Martinez not playing, backup quarterback Will Howard stepped up and delivered a standout performance, completing 21 of 37 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers.

Turning point

Presley was responsible for the longest gain of the day, taking a pass from Sanders 29 yards and fighting for additional yardage into the red zone when a Kansas State player punched out the ball. The Cowboys didn't advance any closer to the end zone the rest of the game.

"I was just trying to make a play," Presley said. "It was a good pursuit. … Whenever you make that many moves and then you run back into the middle of the defense, someone is already pursuing you. They're a great team, so I should have known (better)."

Coach's decision

After a false-start penalty, the Wildcats faced fourth-and-10 from the OSU 38-yard line but went for it. Howard threw deep to Kade Warner, the son of Kurt Warner, for a 38-yard touchdown.

"The fourth-down play ignited us, going for it on fourth-and-long and Kade making a big touchdown," coach Chris Klieman said.

Injury report

OSU's offense was without top running back Dominic Richardson, who did not play for undisclosed reasons. Wide receivers Braydon Johnson and Jaden Bray remained out along with offensive lineman Hunter Woodard. Center Preston Wilson returned to action but left the game with an injury.

Defensively, safety Jason Taylor II was back after a knee injury late in the Texas game but dealt with an apparent arm issue and didn't play in the second half. Safety Thomas Harper and defensive end Brock Martin were back after missing last week's game.

Punter Tom Hutton, one of the most valuable members of the team, was injured in the fourth quarter and emerged from the medical tent on the sideline on crutches.