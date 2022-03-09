Littell's time at OSU inches toward finish with Big 12 Tournament set to begin

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg admitted to some awkward timing Monday afternoon.

There was nothing ideal about announcing that Jim Littell’s 11-year run as the Cowgirls head coach would end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season just days before the Big 12 Tournament began in Kansas City, Missouri.

Minutes before Weiberg spoke to reporters about the news, he was on hand to inform Littell’s players of the move.

“As you can imagine, there’s just a lot of surprise,” Weiberg said Monday. “It’s all just new information to them and to everyone. So I think everyone is still just processing.”

Littell’s tenure with OSU’s women’s basketball team could draw to a close as soon as Thursday evening, when the ninth-seeded Cowgirls (8-19) meet No. 8-seed Texas Tech at 5:30 p.m. inside Municipal Auditorium to kick off the conference tournament.

The Red Raiders (11-18) represent a favorable first-round matchup for OSU after the Cowgirls collected two of their three conference wins from Texas Tech during the regular season. The winner will advance to play top-seed Baylor at 1:30 p.m. Friday. But save for an unlikely conference championship run, Littell’s time in charge of the Cowgirls will end sometime this week.

Littell is seeing out the remainder of the season after Monday’s announcement that the 66-year old coach and OSU officials had “mutually agreed” to part ways following the 2021-22 campaign.

“The direction of (post-regular season) conversations led to this point today where we felt it was best for the program to make this change,” Weiberg said.

Littell enters his final Big 12 Tournament with OSU as the program’s second winningest coach, carrying a record of 203-139 since taking over in 2011.

The Cowgirls won the Women’s NIT in his first season and went on to make six NCAA Tournament appearances under his watch, including a run to the second round last March.

But OSU followed in 2021-22 with a 3-15 finish in the league and 19 losses altogether that marked the Cowgirls’ most in the Littell era.

Littell came to Stillwater as an assistant under coach Kurt Budke in 2005 after serving as the head coach at Seward County Community College (Kan.) from 1991-2005.

After Budke and three others were killed in a plane crash just one game into the 2011 season, Littell stepped into the role of head coach that he has held for the past 11 seasons.

Littell has not formally addressed the media since Monday’s announcement; OSU canceled a press availability scheduled for Tuesday.

When reporters from OSU’s student newspaper, The O’Colly, spoke with Littell on Tuesday, he reflected briefly on his time with the program and hinted that his coaching career — which began at Oxford (Kan.) High School in 1978 — might not be over.

“I haven’t retired, no,” Littell told reporters. “I have not retired.”

Littell's Cowgirls, who rank last in the Big 12 scoring 58 points per game, showed fight in the final week of the regular season. OSU battled No. 20 Oklahoma to the wire in a 79-76 defeat on March 2.

The Cowgirls followed with a 15-point defeat at No. 11 Texas on March 5. Two days later, OSU announced that its women's basketball program would be moving in another direction, away from Littell, whenever the Cowgirls' season comes to an end.

“We are competitive across the board in our sports, and I think Cowgirl basketball can be in that category, has been in that category and will continue to be in that category," Weiberg said.

