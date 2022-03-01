Littell plans to hit portal, add scoring with an eye on Cowgirls turnaround in 2022-23

STILLWATER — Sitting courtside Monday afternoon inside Gallagher-Iba Arena, Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell watched his Cowgirls put up post-practice jumpers and contemplated how he’d like his team to look different when a new season begins next fall.

“Where I want to be in November is to put five people out that can score at five positions," Littell said. "And I want to be able to shoot the ball better and I want to make free throws.”

Another goal for Year 12 from the coach who has led OSU’s women’s basketball program since 2011?

“Get more wins,” Littell said. “I don’t want to oversimplify it. But we’ve got to get more wins.”

Littell’s aspirations come at the end of a season in which both scoring and winning has been hard for the Cowgirls to come by.

OSU (8-17, 3-13 Big 12) enters Wednesday’s visit from No. 19 Oklahoma last in the Big 12, averaging 57.6 points per game with more losses than in any previous season under Littell. The Cowgirls’ 13 league defeats also represent a high in the Littell era with OSU set to close the regular season Saturday against its ninth ranked opponent of the year when it visits No. 9 Texas.

In Littell’s 11th season in charge, the Cowgirls — with only one senior playing more than 12.8 minutes per game — have paid for their youth.

“Sometimes it’s not easy being young in this league,” Littell said. “Experience is big in this league. We’re getting roughed up a little bit because of our inexperience.”

While OSU sits one game above TCU for last place in the league standings with two games remaining before the Big 12 Tournament, the Sooners (22-6, 11-5) find themselves in a different position.

OU comes to Stillwater equipped with the conference’s top offense (84.4 PPG) and the Sooners are chasing No. 5 Baylor, No. 8 Iowa State and NCAA Tournament contention under first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk.

Baranczyk did not hold a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to OSU. Littell, with his Cowgirls 2-11 over their last 13 games, spoke to the importance of the late season meeting with OU in spite of OSU’s circumstances.

“When you play a Bedlam game you can throw all the records out the window,” he said. “It’s Bedlam and you need to come play with a lot of heart and a lot of energy and realize that Bedlam is the most important game of the year.”

And while Littell is focused on OU, Saturday's finale at Texas and the league tournament ahead in Kansas City, Missouri, his eyes are also on building for next year.

For their struggles this season, the Cowgirls have defended as well as any team in the Big 12. OSU is second in the league, allowing 59.5 PPG, trailing only the Longhorns.

It's on offense — where the Cowgirls rank last in field goal percentage and free throw shooting and eighth in 3-point shooting — that OSU has been burned.

"We’ve got to add some other people," Littell said. "We’ve got to add some people that can score. We got to add experienced people that score.

“We’re going to hit the portal hard.”

When Littell looks to the transfer market for newcomers, he'll likely begin with interior talent. The Cowgirls are set to lose veteran forwards Brittany Reeves, Kassidy De Lapp and Abbie Winchester.

"I think we need some scoring inside," Littell said.

On his current roster, Littell sees plenty of potential offensive problem solvers.

Lexy Keys, Taylen Collins and Macie James have at least three years of eligibility remaining each. Littell has high hopes for Tracey Bershers and Chloe Mayer, who have combined for 65 total minutes this season.

But as OSU marches toward the finish line in 2021-22, its coach is ready to look outside the program for next season.

"We’ve got to take players that have proven that they can score the basketball," he said.

