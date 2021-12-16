Littell in line for win No. 200 vs UT-Arlington Friday

UT-Arlington at Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m. Friday, Gallagher Iba-Arena
KGFY-105.5 FM
Records: OSU 4-4, UT-Arlington 6-2
Three storylines
Littell in line for No. 200: Wednesday’s victory over Southern marked the 199th of Jim Littell’s 11 seasons in charge of the Cowgirls. The visit from UT-Arlington offers Littell a shot at win No. 200 Friday. Dick Halterman, who won 333 games from 1983-2002, is the only other coach in program history to reach the 200-win mark.
Fields’ steals: Lauren Fields had four steals while scoring a game-high 18 points in Wednesday’s 75-33 win that snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cowgirls. Entering Friday, Fields is tied for second in the Big 12 in steals with 19, and her 2.7 steals per game lead the conference. The junior guard from Shawnee is OSU’s leading scorer through eight games with 7.6 points per game.
Oklahoma ties: The Lady Mavs feature four Oklahomans, including two local players in their starting lineup. Owasso’s Terryn Milton enters as UT-Arlington’s second-leading scorer averaging 12.6 points with 4.3 rebounds per game, while fellow senior Claire Chastain — from Shawnee and Dale High School — is fourth among Lady Mavs scorers with 9.5 points per game. Jordyn Turner, a freshman from Oklahoma City (Casady High School), has appeared in seven games in her debut season. Idabel’s Shyia Smith has not played since Nov. 17.