Littell in line for win No. 200 vs UT-Arlington Friday

UT-Arlington at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m. Friday, Gallagher Iba-Arena

KGFY-105.5 FM

Records: OSU 4-4, UT-Arlington 6-2

Three storylines

Littell in line for No. 200: Wednesday’s victory over Southern marked the 199th of Jim Littell’s 11 seasons in charge of the Cowgirls. The visit from UT-Arlington offers Littell a shot at win No. 200 Friday. Dick Halterman, who won 333 games from 1983-2002, is the only other coach in program history to reach the 200-win mark.

Fields’ steals: Lauren Fields had four steals while scoring a game-high 18 points in Wednesday’s 75-33 win that snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cowgirls. Entering Friday, Fields is tied for second in the Big 12 in steals with 19, and her 2.7 steals per game lead the conference. The junior guard from Shawnee is OSU’s leading scorer through eight games with 7.6 points per game.