Lior Garzon scores 14 as OSU women race past Northwestern State, 89-51, for 2-0 start

Lior Garzon came off the bench to score 14 points, including four made 3-pointers, to lead Oklahoma State to an 89-51 victory over Northwestern State on Friday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU used a 49-22 advantage in bench scoring in improving to 2-0 on the season. In addition to Garzon's 14 points, Trinitee Jackson scored 13 points and had six rebounds, and Makyra Tramble finished with 10 points off the bench. Lexy Keys also finished in double figures for the Cowgirls with 13 points.

Candice Parramore paced the Demons with 15 points.

The Cowgirls made nearly 48% of their shots from the field for the game, including 42% from beyond the arc, while holding the Demons to just 29.7% shooting overall.

Bengisu Alper hit a 3-pointer 33 seconds into the game to open the scoring for Northwestern, and with 4:32 left in the opening period the game was tied at 10-10. OSU went on a 12-0 run to take control of the game, however, and closed the opening quarter with a 28-13 advantage.

The OSU lead grew to 50-23 at halftime, and the Cowgirls hit nearly 53% of their shot attempts in the third period for a 73-35 led going into the final stanza.

The Cowgirls outscored Northwestern State 42-26 in the paint and 12-0 in fast-break points.

OKLAHOMA STATE 89, NW STATE 51

Northwestern State (1-1): Dixon 1-3 0-0 2, Dean 2-9 3-6 7, Parramore 7-15 1-2 15, Alper 2-7 0-0 5, Ayres 0-8 0-0 0 0, Woodson 0-3 0-0 0, Forde 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 2-2 6, Rayner 2-6 0-0 5, Whyte 3-6 5-6 11, McLemore 0-0 0-0 0, Miljanic 0-0 0-0 0, Thaxton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-64 11-16 51

Oklahoma State (2-0): Collins 3-4 0-0 8, Alnatas 2-4 0-0 5, Chastain 2-9 2-3 6, Keys 5-11 1-2 13, Milton 3-6 2-2 8, Asi 2-4 2-2 7, Garzon 5-10 0-0 14, Tramble 4-8 0-0 10, Jackson 5-8 3-3 13, James 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 33-69 12-15 89.

NW State;13;10;12;16;--;51

Oklahoma State;28;22;23;16;--;89

3-pointers: NWS 2-13 (Rayner 1-5, Alper 1-2, Dean 0-2, Ayres 0-2, Woodson 0-1, Johnson 0-1), OSU 11-26 (Garzon 4-7, Tramble 2-6, Keys 2-5, Alnatas 1-2, Asi 1-2, James 1-1, Wilton 0-1, Williams 0-1, Chastain 0-1). Rebounds: NWS 39 (Whyte 8), OSU 48 (Collins 8). Assists: NWS 5 (McLemore 2), OSU 17 (Asi 6). Total fouls: NWS 17, OSU 18. A: 1,657.