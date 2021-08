Lincoln Riley says he hopes Bedlam can continue despite OU's move to SEC

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s departure to the Southeastern Conference caught many in Stillwater off-guard.

The move puts the series with Oklahoma State in jeopardy when OU leads the Big 12, which is currently scheduled for 2025.

Lincoln Riley said that OU’s intention and hope that Bedlam can continue.

“We certainly respect the history of that game and it’s been a lot of fun to compete against those guys and to play a game that means so much to the state,” Riley said during a Thursday news conference.

Dr. Kayse Shrum, OSU’s new president, turned to Twitter last weekend to approach the subject.

“Many has asked about the future of Bedlam,” she wrote. “We enjoy the intensity and tradition whenever we play OU in any sport. Right now, there are too many unknowns to determine what the future holds.”

The teams have met on the football field in every season since 1910.

