OKLAHOMA CITY — Around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski sought out a treadmill.

“Just to try to get some energy out, he said. “I may have been a little bit anxious, more than them, about that time.”

His Cowgirls stared down elimination later Friday night after being throttled by Florida State in the opening round of the Women's College World Series. OSU needed to rally or face an early exit.

“I think I saw (Chyenne Factor) here today first,” Gajewski continued. “She saw me and just smiled. I was like, ‘Alright, we’re good like I thought we would be.’”

And at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl and a potent offense ignited OSU, staving off elimination with an 8-0 run-rule victory against Utah in the Women’s College World Series.

OSU (47-15) will play Sunday at 6 p.m. against the loser of Saturday's matchup between top-ranked Oklahoma and fourth-seeded Tennessee.

The Utes — who played two games Friday, losing 4-1 against Washington and being shut out by OSU — join Alabama as the two teams eliminated from the WCWS.

“I kind of knew just coming into today, like, all of us were excited,” OSU outfielder Katelynn Carwile said. “You could tell we were ready to go. We wanted to show what we can do after last night’s game.”

But Kilfoyl’s debut struggled at first. Against the first two batters, the right-handed pitcher threw three balls to Utah’s Aliya Belarde and walked Ellessa Bonstrom, prompting a mound visit from pitching coach John Bargfeldt.

“He noticed those balls I was throwing were close,” Kilfoyl said. “He just came out and said, ‘Keep attacking like that, you always do, and the good results will come,’”

Kilfoyl would retire the next seven batters in order and finished allowing three runs across five innings. It wasn’t the first elimination game Kilfoyl pitched in. In 2021, then with Alabama, Kilfoyl threw 4 1/3 innings in an 8-5 loss against Florida State in the WCWS.

“I just try not to think of it as an elimination game because that’s when you’re going to fail,” Kilfoyl said. “So, I went in there and I knew I was going to take groundballs, my defense was going to have my back.

“Our bats came out right from the first inning, and they were just non-stop.”

The Cowgirls wasted no time scoring, notching eight runs off eight hits in the first two innings, including six runs in the second inning alone.

Catcher Taylor Tuck reached on a first-pitch double, followed by third baseman Megan Bloodworth safely reaching first on a bunt single. Four of the next five Cowgirls would reach base with a single, capitalized by a Morgyn Wynne double to clear the bases.

Outfielder Katelynn Carwile singled to drive in Wynne, the sixth run of the second inning. Carwile would finish 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

“We definitely had a game plan about picking the pitches that we wanted,” Wynne said. “I think that that’s what made us most successful tonight, was attacking early in the counts, hunting the pitches that we knew we could drive very well.”

OKLAHOMA STATE 8, UTAH 0

UTAH;000;00;—;0;3;1

OSU;260;0x;—;8;8;0

Sandez, Morris (2) and Lundberg. Kilfoyl and Tuck. W: Kilfoyl (16-5). L: Sandez (13-6). Save: None. HR: None. T: 1:36.